CitiusTech, DocOnline and SEED join hands to enhance healthcare access in urban slums of Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14: As part of its CSR initiative, CitiusTech, a global leader in healthcare technology, has launched a program to make quality healthcare accessible to underserved urban communities across 12 slums in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The initiative is supported by DocOnline contributing medical expertise and healthcare services as the knowledge partner, and NGO SEED.

The initiative focuses on capacity building, digital healthcare integration, and community empowermentbridging healthcare gaps through affordable, high-quality services.

At the heart of the initiative is the Capacity Building Training Program for Frontline Health Care Workers (FLEs). A total of 625 FLEs have been trained on key topics including women's health, malnutrition, Non Communicable Diseases, child safety, and the use of digital healthcare tools, in collaboration with Integrated Child Development Services, Women and Child Development, the Health Commissioner's office, and Child Development Project Officers.

To strengthen last-mile healthcare access, the program has integrated DocOnline's telemedicine platform, enabling trained Frontline Executives (FLEs) to connect underserved slum communities with certified doctors. This digital solution offers free, real-time medical consultations, removing barriers such as travel time, clinic wait times, and out-of-pocket costs.

To ensure sustainable healthcare delivery, DocOnline will also train 50 Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) equipping them to serve as community health facilitators while building sustainable livelihoods.

The initiative further includes community health camps, offering free check-ups and preventive screenings, and mental health group sessions addressing issues like self-esteem, depression, anxiety, and social media impactpromoting holistic well-being and resilience.

Manasije Mishra, Managing Director, DocOnline, said, "This collaboration with CitiusTech and SEED is a step toward strengthening primary healthcare delivery for vulnerable communities. By combining training, digital access, and community engagement with DocOnline's clinical excellence and access to experienced doctors, we aim to create lasting impact and ensure quality healthcare for all."

Aiming to impact over 50,000 lives in the urban slums of Hyderabad & Bengaluru, the initiative is not only expanding access to primary healthcare but also helping strengthen and reduce pressure on public health systems.

About CitiusTech

CitiusTech, the digital vanguard, enables MedTech, Health Plans, Providers, and Life Sciences organizations to power healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence through consulting, next-gen technologies, solutions, and products. In an era where technology's velocity matches the urgency of healthcare needs, CitiusTech along with clients and partners is shaping challenges into opportunities and possibilities into realities. As a healthcare technology company, CitiusTech works with a constant awareness that organisations' work directly impacts human life. "Demonstrating care and concern for every individual and our community" is an integral value of the CitiusTech philosophy.

About SEED

SEED is India's leading integrated CSR consulting, planning and implementing agency with experience in strategizing and implementing the Corporate Social Responsibility and Financial Inclusion projects across India. SEED's integrated suite of services strengthen CSR initiatives of all major sectors of business from concept to commissioning, ensuring that our services resonate with the mission, vision, values, practices of sustainable development and other key philosophies unique to our client's organization.

About DocOnline

DocOnline is a leading digital healthcare company dedicated to making quality primary care accessible and affordable in India. By combining clinical expertise with technology, it improves treatment outcomes and strengthens healthcare infrastructure through CSR and PPP programs across 2,000 villages. Trusted by over 250 companies, DocOnline offers digital consultations, mental health support, chronic care, and wellness services, serving over 7.8 million families across the country.

