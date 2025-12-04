Citizens can now access Passport verification records on DigiLocker

New Delhi [India], December 4 : In a move to make citizen services faster and safer, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has announced that Passport Verification Records (PVR) are now available on DigiLocker. The initiative, developed by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of MeitY in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), aims to make document access simple, secure, and paperless for every citizen, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

With this step, people can now view and store their Passport Verification Records directly on DigiLocker, a digital platform under the Digital India programme. The system allows citizens to get verified records in digital form, removing the need for physical copies or repeated paperwork. Once verification is complete, the record appears in the "Issued Documents" section of the user's DigiLocker account, accessible through both web and mobile applications.

The ministry said the integration is designed to make verification-related processes faster and easier. By having PVRs in digital format, activities like travel documentation, job applications, and compliance checks will become smoother. This is expected to save time and reduce the dependency on physical documents for both individuals and institutions.

The Ministry noted that the digital PVRs are issued directly from official systems, ensuring authenticity and preventing tampering. Every record in DigiLocker carries built-in security features to maintain integrity and protect sensitive information. This digital verification system also supports consent-based sharing, allowing users to share their verified documents instantly with authorised agencies, without needing attested photocopies.

The introduction of Passport Verification Records on DigiLocker also supports the government's focus on paperless and eco-friendly governance. By replacing physical files with digital records, the initiative promotes resource efficiency and reduces environmental impact.

The integration is part of the broader effort to strengthen India's digital public infrastructure and provide citizen-centric services. It reflects a whole-of-government approach in using technology to improve transparency, trust, and service delivery.

