Citizens hail labour reforms, call them 'booster’ for worker rights

New Delhi, Nov 22 Citizens from across the country on Saturday hailed the Union government for announcing four new Labour Codes, saying that the new rules are a landmark step towards formalising the workforce, expanding social security and standardising the labour framework.

People cited several reasons to laud the newly-announced labour reforms, with some appreciating the guaranteed social security, while others praising medical benefits and favourable norms for women.

"These labour laws are truly beneficial. Earlier, many workers never received appointment letters, and companies could hire or fire them at will. Now, workers are getting their rights and documents from the very first day. This is the best part," a resident of Surat city in Gujarat told IANS.

He welcomed new health benefits for workers aged above 40, saying people in this age group often have all sorts of responsibilities that prevent them from addressing health issues.

Another Surat resident said the new laws would empower youth, especially the new-age workers.

“I applaud the four new labour codes announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. Under these laws, young people entering the workforce will receive immediate appointment letters, giving them access to all company benefits," the resident noted, adding that these reforms are also a positive step for women, as they will help reduce gender inequalities.

People in Chhattisgarh also welcomed new labour codes, saying the laws will prove a boon for workers in the unorganised sector or those associated with gig jobs.

"Certainly, new labour laws are in favour of workers. Key benefits that were earlier available only to government employees will now be extended to ordinary workers as well," said a resident of Surajpur, Chhattisgarh.

"I thank PM Modi for these laws. They will empower workers by ensuring better security and health benefits," another city resident said, praising the Prime Minister’s vision for daily wage earners.

Residents in Chandigarh thanked the government for reducing the gratuity period to a year.

"It's good that gratuity, which earlier required five years of service, will now be payable after just one year. Workers will also get health check-up benefits, allowing them to get timely examinations," a Chandigarh resident told IANS.

