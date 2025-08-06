Citizens of Malad will get a new 60 feet wide road Malad will get relief from traffic and water logging problems

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: The good news for the citizens of Malad is that by the end of this year, a new 60-foot-wide and 550-meter-long road is going to be available, which has been named the Shankar Lane Missing Link Project. This new road will directly connect the Malad Shankar Line to the Malad Link Road near Valnai Metro Station.

Municipal Corporation Mumbai, P/North Ward, has started working on this project rapidly to reduce the traffic problem here. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P/North Kundan Valvi said that with the construction of this road, an alternative route will be created to go from Malavani, Jan Kalyan Nagar and Lalji Pada to Western Express Highway. This project will also reduce the traffic pressure on areas like Marve Road, Malad Sub-way, and people will get relief. Along with this, the problem of waterlogging in the Sapur Pada area during the rainy season will also be solved to a great extent.

P/North Executive Engineer Mandar Chaudhary informed that this project will be completed in three phases. For this, a total of 357 houses are to be demolished, out of which 110 huts have been demolished so far. The rest of the work is also going on at a fast pace. The people whose huts have been demolished have been shifted to Seraj Guriapada SRA, New Link Road, Malad (West). While giving information about this project, Dr. Bhagyashree Kapse, Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Zone 4, assured that this road will be completely ready in the next 3 to 4 months. Her team is working very hard so that Malad can get this new road before time.

