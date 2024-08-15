Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 15: Citroén India proudly announces bookings for India’s first mainstream SUV coupé- The Basalt that offers customers the best of both worlds, combining the Bold attitude of an SUV with the elegant silhouette, refinement and spaciousness of a coupé. The Citroén Basalt packs an unparalleled driving experience and is based on four key pillars — Bold Design, Intuitive Tech, Advanced Comfort and Safety Plus. The SUV coupé is now available at an exclusive introductory starting price of INR 7.99 Lakh; this special pricing is valid for all bookings with deliveries till 31st October 2024.

Announcing the new Citroén Basalt, Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director of Stellantis India, said, “As a company that instinctively prioritizes the comfort and well-being of our customers, we are thrilled to introduce India’s first mainstream SUV coupé. Our vision is clear, to provide an accessible and sophisticated alternative in the rapidly growing midsized and compact SUV market. The Basalt embodies modern, distinctive SUV design, delivering unparalleled comfort, advanced technology, top-tier safety, and exceptional value that Citroén is renowned for. Moreover, it offers the spaciousness and versatile elegance of a coupé, setting a new benchmark in automotive excellence.”

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director Citroén India, added, “Ushering a new era of SUV coupés in India, the all-new Basalt has been carefully crafted to provide a driving experience once reserved for luxury segments, now accessible to a wider audience. With its sleek lines, refined materials, and focus on the driving experience, the Basalt offers a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance —A true reflection of our French DNA. We’re confident that the Basalt will earn a special place in the hearts and homes of our customers and further strengthen Citroén’s foothold in the Indian market.”

Bold Design

The Citroén Basalt captivates with its bold proportions and smooth, flowing lines, conveying a constant sense of motion. Its seamless roofline and expansive tailgate enhance accessibility while preserving the sleek coupé silhouette. Elegant color accents near the rear windows and front bumper add a sophisticated touch, perfectly aligning with Citroén’s distinctive design DNA.

The Basalt’s assertive front end features Citroén’s signature rounded design, with a high, horizontal bonnet marked by concave indentations. Trademark chrome chevrons stretch across the width of the body, seamlessly integrating with Citroén’s LED Vision Projector lighting technology to enhance the Basalt’s high-tech credentials and ensure maximum visibility. The Y-shaped LED daytime running lights further emphasize the bonnet’s clamshell design, adding to its striking presence.

Intuitive Tech

The Citroén Basalt is well equipped with technology features designed for modern drivers. At its core is the 26 cm Citroén Connect in-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system, offering seamless Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Complementing this is the 17.7 cm Intelli-Smart Driver Information System, ensuring that essential driving data is always within easy reach.

For added convenience, the Basalt includes 3 USB ports and a 15-watt Smart Wireless Charger, ensuring your devices stay powered and secure. The MyCitroén Connect feature offers 40 smart features, including remote start/ stop, precooling and intrusion alerts, keeping the occupants connected with the Basalt at all times.

Advanced Comfort

The Citroén Basalt redefines comfort and serenity in its segment, featuring a class-leading wheelbase of 2651 mm. This results in one of the largest cabin spaces available, with generous legroom of up to 980 mm for second-row passengers. Enhancing long-drive comfort, the Basalt introduces a first-in-segment innovative ‘Smart Tilt Cushion’ that offers enhanced thigh support adjustment up to 87 mm.

The Advanced Comfort headrest, another first in its segment, provides rear passengers with lateral head support for a more relaxing ride. All models come standard with Citroén’s Advanced Comfort Suspension and Advanced Comfort seats, delivering a smooth ‘Flying Carpet’-like ride that Citroén is renowned for.

To ensure all occupants remain comfortable, even in extreme weather conditions, the Basalt is equipped with a Tropicalized Auto Climate Control system, offering best-in-class cooling. Rear seat passengers can easily control airflow through vents located in the rear of the centre console, ensuring a pleasant journey for everyone.

Safety Plus

The Citroén Basalt sets a new benchmark in safety with over 40+ active and passive safety features as standard. Its intelligently designed body structure, utilizing high-strength steel, Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS), and Ultra High Strength Steel (UHSS), ensures optimal protection by efficiently managing front and side impacts and minimizing cabin intrusion.

Enhancing its safety credentials, the Basalt boasts of advanced features such as 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Engine Stop/ Start technology, and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard across variants. These features work in harmony to provide a secure and confident driving experience, making safety a top priority for every journey.

Performance

The Citroén Basalt stands out with its globally acclaimed, award-winning engine options. It features the advanced I .2 L Gen 3 PURETECH 110 turbo and PURE TECH 82 engines, delivering up to I I Ops and 205Nm of torque. Drivers can choose between 5M T, 6M T, and 6AT configurations, ensuring a versatile and dynamic driving experience.

Designed to conquer tough roads, the Basalt offers an impressive ground clearance of 180 mm, making it adept at handling challenging terrains with ease.

Citroen’s Legacy of Innovation

Citroén has a storied history of automotive innovation, from pioneering front-wheel-drive technology with the Traction Avant in 1931 to setting new benchmarks in ride comfort with advanced suspension systems. The Basalt embodies this legacy, reflecting Citroén’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and technology. Traditionally, coupés have been associated with the luxury segment, the Basalt SUV coupé addresses the demand for a mainstream vehicle that merges the sporty appeal of a coupé with the versatility of an SUV.

Bookings Open

The Citroén Basalt will be available in five striking monotone colors: Garnet Red, Cosmo Blue, Polar White, Platinum Grey and Steel Grey. For an added touch of style, a black dual-tone roof option is offered with Polar White and Garnet Red.

To allow customers to personalize their Basalt, over 70 accessories are available. With an introductory price starting at INR 7.99 Lakh, deliveries are set to begin in September 2024.

Customers can secure their Basalt with a booking amount of INR 11,001 at La Maison Citroén showrooms nationwide or online through the Citroén India website www.Citroén.in.

Citroén

Since 1919, Citroén has been creating automobiles, technologies, and mobility solutions to respond to charyes in society. A brand of boldness and innovation, Citroen places peace of mind and well-being at the heart of its customer experience and otters a wide range of models, from the distinctive Ami, an electric mobility object designed for the city, to saloons, SUVs, and commercial vehicles, most of which are available in electric or rechargeable hybrid versions. A pioneer brand in the services and attention paid to its private and professional customers, Citroén is present in 101 countries and has a network of 6,200 points of sale and service throughout the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor