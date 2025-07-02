Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa Launches Promotional Campaign in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 2: For many years South Africa has been a dependable and beloved supplier of citrus to India. To strengthen this relationship, a new marketing campaign has been launched in India to boost consumer awareness, stimulate demand, and highlight the superior quality, taste, and health benefits of premium South African citrus fruits.

The campaign not only introduces new Indian consumers to the unique character of some of the world's finest citrus but also builds on the friendship and trade ties between South Africa and India - two nations connected by deep historical, cultural and economic bonds. The wider enjoyment of fresh and tasty citrus fruits will be an expression of these valued bonds.

Spearheaded by Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa, the campaign will strengthen connections between Indian consumers, importers, and retailers, and the passionate South African growers who grow citrus in some of the most scenic valleys in Africa. As Indian households increasingly prioritise healthier food choices, South African citrus stands out as a naturally delicious source of nutrition, such as Vitamin C.

Running throughout the peak import season, the campaign features a mix of in-store promotions, product sampling, chef and influencer partnerships, social media engagement, and strategic collaborations with leading retailers and distributors - ensuring high visibility and strong recall at the point of purchase.

"We are energised and motivated to bring the freshness, flavour, and natural goodness of South African citrus to Indian consumers," said Sachin Khurana, India Representative of the Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa. "This campaign celebrates not only the beautiful fruit from the beautiful country, but also the exceptional taste of the fruit."

India has become one of the key growth markets for citrus imports, driven by rising incomes, evolving lifestyles, and greater interest in health-conscious diets. Recognising this opportunity, the campaign will actively engage with key stakeholders across the Indian fresh produce supply chain to ensure access and availability across retail and wholesale channels.

Retail promotions will go live across leading retail chains and quick-commerce platforms in key metropolitan areas and tier-II cities, showcasing the vibrancy and zest of South African citrus. In addition, this campaign will also feature multiple activations in leading wholesale markets, ensuring wide availability while reinforcing South Africa's well-earned reputation as a trusted supplier of premium citrus.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor