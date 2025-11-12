Cityfurnish, India's Top Furniture & Appliance Rental Brand, Announces Expansion into Hosur, Chennai, and Jaipur

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 12: Cityfurnish, India's leading furniture and home appliance rental brand, today announced the launch of its services in three new cities Hosur, Chennai, and Jaipur. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to make premium furniture and home solutions accessible, flexible, and hassle-free for a growing urban population.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Flexible Living

In recent years, urban India has witnessed a major shift in how people approach home living. Rising mobility, job relocations, and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for affordable, stylish, and rental-based solutions. Cityfurnish addresses this gap by offering customers high-quality furniture and appliances on flexible rental plans, ensuring convenience without long-term financial commitments.

By entering Hosur, Chennai, and Jaipur, Cityfurnish aims to serve both working professionals and families who are looking for smart, budget-friendly, and stylish ways to set up their homes. With this move, the company strengthens its presence in Southern and Western India, bringing its customer-first rental model to new communities.

Why Hosur, Chennai, and Jaipur?

- Hosur: With its rapid industrial growth and influx of professionals working in and around the IT corridor, Hosur has emerged as a growing residential hub. Cityfurnish aims to support these professionals with convenient rental options.

- Chennai: As one of India's major metropolitan cities with a thriving young workforce, Chennai requires versatility in flexible furniture solutions, particularly for students, IT employees, and urban families.

- Jaipur: Known for its vibrant culture and expanding residential projects, Jaipur is witnessing increasing demand for modern home solutions that balance tradition with contemporary design.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Experience

Cityfurnish is recognised for its strong emphasis on quality, quick service, and customer satisfaction. The company provides:

- Premium-Quality Furniture & Appliances: From sofas and beds to refrigerators and washing machines, customers can choose from a wide catalog.

- 72-Hour Delivery Promise: Ensuring customers can move into a furnished home almost instantly.

- Free Maintenance Services: Offering peace of mind with complete after-sales support.

- Flexibility & Upgrades: Customers can swap, upgrade, or return products as per their changing needs.

This expansion continues the brand's mission of making home renting as seamless as streaming a movie convenient, flexible, and commitment-free.

Building a Sustainable Future

Sustainability is at the heart of Cityfurnish's model. By encouraging shared use of furniture and appliances, the company promotes a circular economy, reducing waste and maximising product life cycles. With the expansion to Hosur, Chennai, and Jaipur, Cityfurnish will continue driving this eco-conscious mission, helping more households embrace responsible consumption.

Quotes from Leadership

"At Cityfurnish, we believe your home should adapt to your lifestyle not the other way around. Expanding into Hosur, Chennai, and Jaipur allows us to bring this philosophy to thousands of new customers, giving them the freedom to live comfortably without the weight of ownership," said Neerav Jain, C0- Founder & CEO of Cityfurnish.

"This launch is not just about geographical expansion. It's about connecting with communities, understanding their evolving needs, and delivering solutions that combine affordability, style, and convenience. We're excited to see how our services will enhance everyday living in these cities. It is not just furniture, it is about rediscovering the lifestyle of all our users," added Vinit Jain, C0- Founder & CTO of Cityfurnish.

Industry Context

The Indian rental furniture market has been growing at a rapid pace, driven by urban migration, rising real estate costs, and shifting consumer behaviour. According to Business Standard, the rental economy in India is expected to grow multifold in the coming years as millennials and Gen Z prioritise flexibility and experience over ownership. It is not just a change, it is an evolution and Cityfurnish is determined to play its part.

By extending its services to Hosur, Chennai, and Jaipur, Cityfurnish positions itself as a key player shaping the future of urban living, offering a smart alternative to traditional buying.

About Cityfurnish

Founded in 2015, Cityfurnish is India's leading furniture and appliance rental company. With a mission to make premium living affordable and flexible, Cityfurnish provides customers with stylish, durable, and functional products on rental plans that suit their lifestyle. Operating across multiple major cities, the company has served over 2 lakh customers and continues to redefine how India furnishes homes.

To know more, Visit - https://cityfurnish.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor