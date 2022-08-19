Citywalk welcomes its patrons to the freshly inaugurated Bandra store

Iconic Mumbai Store ‘Citywalk’ Reopens With New and Attractive Collections Of Footwear

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: “Citywalk’ manufactures their own premium collection of footwear and accessories like belts & wallets under their own brand known as ‘Bond Street’. The store houses timeless international sports brands like Skechers, Puma, Egoss, Nike and Asics to own homegrown leather sensation Nappa Dori.

During the inauguration of the store, many TV and film celebrities like Pooja Chopra, Vishal Kotian, Nikita Rawal, Niharica Raizada and Ishita Chauhan were also present. Wishing Abu Asim Azmi and Rayaan Sheikh all the best for the re-opening of the store, they said, “The footwear collections in the store has excellent variety and are too attractive to resist. We are sure that people will be happily coming over to the store for buying branded and qualitative footwear and that too at reasonable price.”

During the launch of the newly done up store ‘Citywalk’, Abu Azmi said, “Earlier I opened the store in partnership with someone but after many years of partnership it broke up and later we individually started handling our store. Now under the leadership of Rayyan Sheikh, we have decided to reopen it with newer look and design and with new footwear collection. Now we are standing in our Bandra store of ‘Citywalk’ but soon we are planning to open many such stores in other parts of the city too”.

Established by Mr Azmi in 1986, Mumbai’s iconic shoe store ‘Citywalk’ is back with a bang but this time in a newer avatar. On Monday evening, the Bandra store in Mumbai was inaugurated by himself during which many celebrated personalities from the city were also present. His grandson Rayyan Sheikh, who has now taken over as the new face of the brand, has carefully curated a wide collection of footwear & wide range of accessories that cater to every mood and occasion. Interestingly, ‘Citywalk’ has been the proud sponsor of Femina Miss India 2009 & looks forward to many more collaborations in the future.

On the occasion of the launch of the store Rayyan Sheikh said, “I am too happy to welcome you all to our iconic store which is known as a unique brand since many decades. Earlier our collection was catering more too elderly people but this time we have made sure it caters more to teenagers and college going students. That’s the main difference you will see this time.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor