Ciyaza rebrands itself with stunning star along with Unveiling of 18Kt Italian Chains and Turkish Hollow Bands at IIJS Signature 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29: Ciyaza has come up with a new brand identity. Achieving mastery over rose gold Italian chains, the manufacturer exhibited a mammoth 100000-plus jewelry designs along with brilliant work of ceramics to create a pop of colours hitherto unseen in India for its discerning retail customer base at IIJS Signature 2024, which was held at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai on January 5, 2024.

Rebranding Ciyaza came along with plans to make the brand a star in the entire supply chain, believes Pratik Vekariya, branding and strategy head of Ciyaza. Doing away with a 7-year-old logo, Pratik's team brainstormed and created a gorgeous appearance of the brand, complete with classy fonts and a design that shares the brand's vision to exude luxury. "The star above the alphabet 'C' of Ciyaza represents luxury that we are selling. We are known across the country for being a contemporary jewelry manufacturer designing for the age group of 18-35 years. Our logo has a wine colour, because our maximum product portfolio is that of rose gold, whose extreme dark tint is that of a wine colour," maintained Vekariya.

The first highlight of the launch were the Italian 18kt rose gold chains made of imported Italian machinery. Leading a team that has over 20 years of experience in making Italian chains, Ciyaza has displayed excellence in a weight range starting from 3 grams to over 10-12 grams. The second one was Turkish lightweight Hollow bands which are starting at just 5 grams per pair, done for the first time in India with studded stones and a hollow base. All the machinery and consumables have been imported from Turkey, and even the Artisans are Turkish citizens pooling in their talents to create a product totally new to India.

Milestones achieved:

Being in the industry for 22 years, the manufacturer started with silver jewelry and began casting work of yellow gold and CZ gold jewelry in 2007. In 2017, the manufacturer launched Ciyaza, which has sold over 15 lakh Pieces of Luxury as of now. "Ciyaza provides the best finishing and product quality in rose gold in India today. All over India, we have more than 50 distributors," added Vekariya.

The retailers were given a plethora of designs ranging from chains, earrings, bali, Bracelets, kadas, necklaces, and pendants for youngsters, making inventory management easy for retail partners. Forever grateful to IIJS Signature for its premium audience, the brand expects IIJS Signature 2024 to be a testing ground for its innovative products, so that customer feedback energizes Ciyaza to improve its designs and innovation significantly over time and achieve complete customer delight.

