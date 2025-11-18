CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram Becomes North India's Center of Excellence for Robotic Orthopedic Clinical Procedures

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18: CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, has been recognised as the Center of Excellence in North India for Robotic Orthopedic Clinical Procedures, marking a significant milestone in advancing next-generation orthopedic care in the Delhi-NCR region.

As part of this achievement, Dr. Debashish Chanda, Director, Department of Orthopedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, has been appointed as the Supervising Surgeon and Mentor for the upcoming Zimmer Biomet Observership Program, which aims to train and guide orthopedic surgeons in the latest robotic joint replacement techniques.

Reflecting on this recognition, Dr. Debashish Chanda, Director, Orthopedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, said, "After years of exploration and perseverance, it's gratifying to see this vision take shape. It's a matter of great pride that CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, has been recognised as the Center of Excellence for orthopedic care in North India. When I first began exploring computer navigation-assisted arthroplasty surgeries in 2013, followed by my training in robotic joint replacement surgery in Germany, I couldn't have imagined where this path would lead. After waiting nearly, a decade for this technology to be introduced in India, it's deeply rewarding to now can train and guide fellow surgeons in this field."

India is witnessing a sharp rise in bone and joint disorders due to factors such as ageing, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, injuries, and poor posture. This underscores the urgent need for advanced, technology-driven solutions that enhance surgical precision, minimise complications, and enable faster recovery for patients.

This milestone reaffirms CK Birla Hospital's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in orthopedic care, while reinforcing India's growing leadership in robotic surgery and medical technology adoption.

