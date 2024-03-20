CK Infini Celebrates Success of Atmos Breathe; Announces Limited Availability of flats

SRV Media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 20: In a world where the hustle and bustle of urban life often disconnects individuals from the soothing embrace of nature, Atmos Breathe emerges as a beacon of tranquillity and sustainability. CK Infini's Atmos Breathe offers an unparalleled living experience intertwined with the serenity of nature. With the resounding success of Atmos Breathe, CK Infini is pleased to announce the limited-edition estate farm units, marking a milestone in its commitment to providing unparalleled living experiences in a beautiful natural setting.

The community is nestled in the serene and picturesque Pulimamidi, Maheshwaram, Hyderabad. It serves as a perfect fusion of rural and urban living, offering residents the best facilities and amenities, such as Multipurpose Hall, Power Back Up, Rain Water Harvesting, Private Club House, Swimming Pool, Security, Vaastu Compliant, and Kids Play Area.

Atmos Breathe is a retreat from the city's hustle and bustle, providing a healing experience in the lap of Mother Nature. It boasts a breathtaking view of a picturesque lake on one side and a 300-acre reserve forest on the other, with a two-sided road leading to the farm. Each farmhouse plot at CK Atmos Breathe comes with 25 varieties of fruit and vegetable-bearing plants with a drip system, regularly maintained by a dedicated farm team under the care of Shri Vijender Reddy Garu, who has been instrumental in the Yadagirigutta Temple project of the Government of Telangana.

Key Features:

* 150 Acres of Pure Natural Lush: Atmos Breathe boasts expansive green spaces, ensuring residents are surrounded by the soothing sights and sounds of nature.

* Minimal Construction, Maximum Nature: Our designs prioritize simplicity and sustainability, utilizing natural materials and open layouts to create spaces that inspire and nurture.

* Open Living Plan: Large windows, outdoor living areas, and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces blur the lines between built structures and natural landscapes.

* Tribute to Nature: Atmos Breathe is more than just a housing projectit's a testament to the beauty and resilience of the natural world. We are committed to preserving green spaces, planting trees, and promoting biodiversity.

Chandrakanth Reddy, CEO, said, "As we celebrate the success of Atmos Breathe, we look ahead with excitement to our future plans. Our commitment to eco-friendly infrastructure, natural farming, renewable energy integration, and community engagement initiatives remains unwavering. With 80% of our land flourishing with lush greenery and the remaining 20% thoughtfully utilized for construction, we strive to maintain a sustainable balance between development and preserving the natural landscape."

30 Happy families have already started their dream weekend farm cottages.

Since its inception, Atmos Breathe has garnered overwhelming praise from buyers who have found solace and inspiration in its unique blend of modern living and natural surroundings. "This farmland venture is truly wonderful. If you seek to invest in a farmland for a closer connection to nature, then this is the ideal opportunity. The staff members are incredibly polite and helpful, ensuring a pleasant experience. The cottages are simply fabulous, providing a great escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. It's the perfect place to find peace and tranquillity with your family on weekends", said a buyer of Atmos Breathe

With 380 units already sold, only 60 limited edition units remain available for those seeking to embrace a life harmonized with nature. 30 Happy families and counting have already started their dream weekend farm cottages.

Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the website and secure their place today. For further details, please visit - https://www.ckinfini.com/atmos.php

