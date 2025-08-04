Claim the Cobalt Storm Backpack With Today's BGMI Redeem Codes!

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 4: KRAFTON India continues to build excitement in its leading Multiplayer Game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), with today's official redeem code drop. Players can now unlock the Cobalt Storm Backpack, a rare pink-grade cosmetic that adds flair and power to every loadout. With limited-time access and only 10 redemptions per code, speed is key.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. DQZBZMCFBK8NQHVD

2. DQZCZJUNAGVV59C8

3. DQZDZS4DNSMA8EX6

4. DQZEZTEBSRSCC38R

5. DQZFZ3ASP5JAWE9W

6. DQZGZQ6D68QG37GG

7. DQZHZQFFNCMWGHNE

8. DQZIZNJPTEHA6DTM

9. DQZJZE4GM3FCVAXH

10. DQZKZBAFCU6U9TER

11. DQZLZ7K44NV6WR4R

12. DQZMZVMASDEC5884

13. DQZNZFMS6CDSGN84

14. DQZOZRAQQF8GJRSF

15. DQZPZ3FAJQJ37JMU

16. DQZQZ856ADFNDDJA

17. DQZRZX86F4U8CHFU

18. DQZVZMNA563RTPM6

19. DQZTZ3KWJJWE5JAC

20. DQZUZVNSE7MMKDSU

21. DQZBAZB7V6UNQ5QH

22. DQZBBZ3KFAFG5HBV

23. DQZBCZ9SSW33JSS4

24. DQZBDZSN4Q4RUG3G

25. DQZBEZTAK3XG4JGD

26. DQZBFZXA446396FA

27. DQZBGZQRREDAN8H9

28. DQZBHZVVH9VDDCCE

29. DQZBIZXRWJN7AFM6

30. DQZBJZUV48XHTUMG

31. DQZBKZ8KMDDQ4UKS

32. DQZBLZM6649D33XS

33. DQZBMZHAXS4KP8J7

34. DQZBNZU5VBQRKTEG

35. DQZBOZGQWQNKTREG

36. DQZBPZ8W5PWNX5FH

37. DQZBQZXGJVEDJ686

38. DQZBRZKPBDQ3BFKU

39. DQZBVZUDFJA39AK9

40. DQZBTZ7FJ4A9DHMF

41. DQZBUZ3JU6TQC8R4

42. DQZCAZ9N4SXKB7RF

43. DQZCBZVAKWTGTT8G

44. DQZCCZ5RMWCB5VCK

45. DQZCDZX4KBBQPR3Q

46. DQZCEZKV9C3F8XK8

47. DQZCFZKGWW9XST6E

48. DQZCGZ4QM5DHXJQ3

49. DQZCHZC645AVA3F5

50. DQZCIZE45R4RHQN8

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

