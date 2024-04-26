Clarivate Announces Winners of the South Asia Innovation Awards 2024

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26: Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today revealed the winners of the South Asia Innovation Awards 2024 in Mumbai, India. 16 companies in India and one in Sri Lanka received awards for their exceptional innovation performance.

The award methodology mirrors that of the annual Top 100 Global Innovators™ from Clarivate, which recognizes organizations leading the world in technology research and innovation. The Top 100 Global Innovators™ uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power.

Vasheharan Kanesarajah, Vice President, Head of Strategy, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "Congratulations to all the winners of our South Asia Innovation Awards 2024! Your impact on society is remarkable. In today's fast-evolving business landscape, sustaining innovation is becoming increasingly challenging. At Clarivate, we are committed to helping you anticipate and navigate the ever-evolving challenges and trends that affect innovation with every solution we offer and every insight we deliver."

Dr. Unnat P Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) during his keynote address, spoke about India's dedication to cultivating an "innovation & technology embedded knowledge economy." He emphasized India's growing role in innovation and how IP plays a pivotal role in driving this forward.

Winners of the South Asia Innovation Awards 2024 (listed in alphabetical order):

In the realm of corporate winners in India, Gharda Chemicals Limited stands tall in the Chemicals & Materials sector, while Havells India Limited shines in Consumer Goods. Jio Platforms Limited leads the way in Telecommunications, Lohia Corp Limited in other category, Myntra Designs Private Ltd in E-Commerce category and Reliance Industries Limited dominates Petrochemicals & Energy. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd thrives in Life Sciences, while Tata Consultancy Services Limited excels in Information Technology. Tata Steel Limited makes significant strides in Heavy Industries, alongside TVS Motor Company in Automotive and UPL Limited in Agribusiness. Meanwhile, among the emerging players, Cellix Bio Private Limited emerged as a frontrunner in Life Sciences, with Clensta International Private Limited making waves in Consumer Goods. Ettrick Innovations Private Limited shows promise in Information Technology, while Matter Motor Works Private Limited showcases potential in the Automotive sector.

India Public Sector Undertakings Winner: Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Sri-Lanka Corporate Winner: MAS Holdings

Devarpan SenGupta, Assistant Vice President, Jio Platforms limited said: "Growth for life is Jio Platforms Limited's tagline and our goal is to make high-end technology and innovation accessible and affordable to every Indian."

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

