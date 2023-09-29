Clarivate Reveals the India Research Excellence – Citation Awards 2023

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 29: Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced recipients of the India Research Excellence – Citation Awards 2023. Nine researchers and 11 institutions received this year’s awards for their outstanding contributions to research.

Clarivate ™ first established the India Research Excellence - Citation Awards in 2004. The awards are based on deep analysis of data compiled from the Web of Science™ citation database and InCites Benchmarking & Analytics™. The analysis considered highly cited research publications in addition to a series of other bibliometric indicators and a qualitative review of the research output. An expert panel at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) ™ took the metrics and qualitative review into consideration to decide the award recipients.

The 2023 awards are based on an analysis of publication output from 2017 to 2022. The lifetime achievement category considered research contributions from 1980 onwards.

Anamika Chourasia, Head of Academia & Government, South Asia Pacific, Clarivate said: “We are very proud to recognize and celebrate the research excellence demonstrated by many outstanding researchers and institutions, whose work addressed socially relevant challenges in India. With our trusted content and transformative intelligence, Clarivate is committed to supporting the research community in India to maximize the impact of their research and innovation.”

Individual recipients of the India Research Excellence – Citation Awards 2023 are:

* Prof. Nafees Ahmad Khan, Research Excellence in Agricultural Sciences

* Dr. Brij Bhooshan Gupta, Research Excellence in Engineering and Technology

* Dr. Rituraj Purohit, Research Excellence in Medical and Health Sciences

* Dr. Angshuman Nag, Research Excellence in Natural Sciences

* Dr. Avik Sinha, Research Excellence in Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities

* Prof. Ashok Pandey, Research Excellence in Interdisciplinary Sciences

* Dr. Saru Kumari, Women in Research

* Dr. Thippa Reddy Gadekallu, Young Researcher

* Prof. Sabu Thomas, Lifetime Achievement

Institutional recipients of the India Research Excellence – Citation Awards 2023 are:

* ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Research Excellence in Agricultural Sciences

* National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra, Research Excellence in Engineering and Technology

* Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, Research Excellence in Medical and Health Sciences

* Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Research Excellence in Natural Sciences

* Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Research Excellence in Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities

* Alagappa University, Research Excellence in Citation Topic: Nanoparticles

* Banaras Hindu University, Central University

* Chaudhary Charan Singh University, State University

* Indian Institute of Science, Deemed or Private University

* SSN College of Engineering, College

* Chandigarh University, Institutions less than 15 years old

Prof. Sabu Thomas, recipient of Lifetime Achievement this year said: “I am extremely delighted to receive the award from Clarivate, which is a symbol of research excellence and innovation. This award is a great recognition to our research team at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam for our excellent work in the area of polymer science and nanotechnology towards the development of advanced functional materials for health, water, environment, energy, agriculture, space, and automotive. I use this opportunity to thank all my supporters, colleagues & coworkers in MGU, and the domestic and international collaborators. Finally, a big thank you to Clarivate.”

Prof. Narayan Prasad Padhy, Director of Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur said: “MNIT Jaipur is committed to excellence in research and innovation and this award is a recognition of contributions made by researchers and faculty members in the areas of disaster mitigation and dam safety, material research, nanotechnology, smart grids, computer vision, and deep learning while teaching the same in classes and preparing students to be industry ready. I would like to thank Clarivate for this award to MNIT Jaipur.”

Clarivate is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work, and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia and government, Life Sciences and healthcare, and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit clarivate.com

Media Contact:

Jack Wan, External Communications Director

newsroom@clarivate.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor