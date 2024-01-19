Classic 90 SC Sliding Systems by Hafele

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 19: Sliding doors have increasingly transformed into essential elements of residential and commercial areas due to their versatility, ease of use and countless application possibilities. It therefore has become a necessity to continuously develop and innovate in order to cater to the ever-changing lifestyle and technological demands for these fittings. In sync with these demands, Hafele's architectural sliding system, the Classic 90 SC (for wooden doors and wooden framed glass doors), offers innovative functionality and ease of installation. This system is a single door sliding system which can handle heavier doors that weigh up to 90kg and cover wider openings offering more robust designs. Integrated with double sided soft close technology, you get a smooth, impact-free closing experience with every slide. Closing dampers integrated into the rollers and a top hung system format increase the simplicity of this system and is thus easy and quick to install.

Log onto https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us/410/ to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: https://www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free:1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID:customercare@hafeleindia.com

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia.

Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs - from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

