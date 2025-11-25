Classic Electrodes Announces Healthy H1 FY26 Results

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 25: Classic Electrodes (India) Limited (NSE: CLASSICEIL), a prominent Indian manufacturer specializing in welding consumables, including electrodes and MIG wires, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2025

H1 FY26 Financial Highlights (₹ in Lakhs)

* Total Revenue: ₹12,303.04 lakhs

(H1 FY25: ₹10,571.13 lakhs) - up 16.4% YoY

* Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹846.16 lakhs

(H1 FY25: ₹757.61 lakhs) - up 11.7% YoY

* Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹648.74 lakhs

(H1 FY25: ₹612.55 lakhs) - up 5.9% YoY

* EPS (Basic/Diluted): ₹3.61

Growth was supported by stable demand for electrodes and MIG wires and steady contribution from the trading division.

Key Business Highlight

Successful Commercial Launch of Flux Cored Wire - A Strategic Addition Strengthening Future Growth

The Company successfully commenced commercial production of Flux Cored Wire, marking a major expansion of its product portfolio. This new line is expected to meaningfully strengthen top-line growth, enhance margins through improved product mix, and further deepen the company's presence in the welding consumables market.

Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director's comment:

"Our H1 FY26 performance demonstrates resilience in our core manufacturing operations and sustained demand from the domestic fabrication and infrastructure ecosystem. With healthy revenue growth and consistent profitability, we continue to strengthen our presence in the welding consumables industry."

He added, "The planned debottlenecking and automation initiatives at our Unit I facilitysupported by IPO proceeds - will enhance efficiency, expand throughput, and help us unlock higher utilization levels. Combined with our broad product range and strong market footprint, we remain confident of maintaining a steady growth trajectory."

