Classplus Launches ‘Classplus Publishing Labs’ to Help Educators and Creators Become Published Authors

-In the first phase, 100,000 books have been sold by over 50 authors garnering a revenue of INR 2 crores

-This initiative marks another step in Classplus’ journey to becoming the go-to tool for content monetisation

Noida (India), November 10: Classplus, India’s leading B2B edtech startup that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online coaching businesses, has announced the launch of Classplus Publishing Labs, a groundbreaking campaign assisting educators and creators in designing, printing, publishing, and shipping their books. Moving beyond digital courses and content, Classplus is making book publishing accessible to educators and creators of all backgrounds and helping them make their brand pull stronger.

Over 50 authors have already received support in the programme’s first phase, with more than 100,000 books sold. The educators have earned approximately INR 2 crores so far through the initiative. This initiative allows the publishing of books on a series of academic and non-academic topics in any language and with visuals.

Book publishing is a strong use case for educators as it helps them build credibility amongst their student base and establishes them as experts in their subject. In the conventional publishing landscape, seasoned authors typically receive preference over first-time authors, and the process of publishing and distribution demands significant costs and industry connections. The combination of these factors deters new entrants from breaking into publishing. Recognizing these obstacles, Classplus Publishing Labs steps forward to eliminate barriers to book publishing and distribution, empowering educators to become first-time authors.

This support extends to the post-publication period as well, with Classplus’ platform providing valuable data insights on the book’s sales, popularity and reader feedback, helping new authors tailor their work for maximum impact. This programme also opens doors for authors to sell their books on e-commerce platforms, giving a boost to their brand and potential earnings.

Mukul Rustagi, Co-founder and CEO of Classplus, stated, “Publishing a book is regarded as the hallmark of expertise and solidifies an educator’s status as an expert in their field. But it is often a complex and daunting endeavor for them. Now, with Classplus Publishing Labs, we are breaking down the barriers to publishing for educators and content creators, making it more accessible and hassle-free for them. We believe in the transformative power of education, and this initiative is a testament to our commitment to supporting every phase of the teachers’ and creators’ journeys.“

“Classplus Publishing Labs has been a game-changer for educators like me. It has allowed me to share my knowledge with a broader audience through my books and build the credibility of a published author amongst my students,” said Prateek Shivalik, one of the programme’s earliest adopters, who helps aspiring teachers prepare for teaching exams. “Although I’ve always wanted to publish my work, the journey from educator to author has always had too many obstacles for me. This initiative has made the entire process seamless and allowed me to finally become a published author.”

A significant majority of educators and creators, exceeding 75%, on the Classplus platform are from tier 2 cities and beyond, regions often underserved by traditional publishing houses. This initiative is empowering these individuals to connect with their audience through books and adding an additional revenue stream to their teaching business.

About Classplus:

Founded in 2018 by Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal, Classplus is India’s leading B2B edtech startup that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online coaching businesses. Empowering educators through a simple mobile-first online learning app is something that no company in India had been able to do before Classplus. Classplus has digitized over 1 lakh creators and educators across 3,000+ cities and towns. Over 50 million students learn from educators through Classplus-powered apps. Classplus educators have conducted 1.5 million live classes in the last 12 months, and have multiplied their earnings 5-6X by reaching out to students beyond their local geographies. Over 10 million courses are sold by creators every year, giving these creators and educators a strong and steady revenue stream. Since its inception, the startup has raised approximately $160 million from global marquee investors like Tiger Global, AWI, RTP Global, Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, Spiral Ventures, Strive, Times Internet and Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Ventures.

