Classroom Gita teaching module “Krishna’s Butter” launched in Gujarat, Gujarati translation unveiled

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 10: Pondicherry-based Midam Charitable Trust has launched “Krishna's Butter”, aimed at teaching the principles of Bhagavad Gita to school-going children, in Gujarat. This interactive and free Bhagavad Gita classroom teaching module is for children in the age group of 8 to 15. Comprising 19 chapters, 19 illustrations and 99 original verses along with English poetry translations, the module was launched in Gujarat with the unveiling of the Gujarati translation titled “Krishna Navneet For Champion Students”.

“Krishna's Butter for Champion Students” has been meticulously crafted by Dr Bhavna Badhe, senior pathologist at JIPMER and former member of the Board of Governors at IISER under the guidance of Midam Charitable Trust's Founder and Chairman Madhusudan Damleji. It draws upon traditional and cultural tenets of the Bhagavad Gita and aims to address various mental, physical, psychological and social challenges faced by children.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Midam Charitable Trust has conducted 19 free workshops in the online and offline mode, benefiting 4,000 children in India and abroad. The module has been standardised with Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and teacher training manuals. A notable feature of the module is its ability to enhance communication between students, teachers and parents through innovative and interactive discussions.

“Krishna's Butter Adults Workshop” was introduced to meet the demand from parents who had not previously read the Bhagavad Gita but found their children discussing profound topics like choosing the right food quality and practising Karmayoga for a stress-free life.

In 2023, the “Krishna's Butter” team, consisting of 11 teachers from across India, led by Midam Charitable Trust President Madhusudan Damleji, set an assist world record by unveiling the first Sanskrit medium Bhagavad Gita Teaching Module for children.

.

Krishna's Butter module for children is now available in English, Gujarati, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Sanskrit mediums. The Trust is keen to collaborate with government organisations and NGOs to further its mission to teach Gita principles to children in India and abroad.

Sushrut Badhe, Secretary of Midam Charitable Trust and author of “Rhythm of Krishna-Bhagavad Gita”, a reference book for Krishna's Butter with 700 Gita verses in the form of English poems, unveiled the module's Gujarati version.

The unveiling ceremony at Ahmedabad Management Association was attended by Vedantic scholar and Gujarati translator of Krishna's Butter module Vaidehi Adhyaru, Founder of Poiesis Achievement Foundation Bina Handa, SVNIT Professor Dr Harshit Dave, Sushrut Badhe, Midam Charitable trust Secretary and Gujarat State Coordinator of Krishna's Butter project Kavita Patel, among others.

