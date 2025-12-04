Clearclaim Leads National Effort to Unlock India’s INR 4,00,000 Crore in Dormant Shares and Dividends

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 4: India is presently saddled with the challenge of nearly ₹4,00,000 crore (USD 50 billion) worth of shares, dividends, and financial assets lying dormant and unclaimed due to lack of awareness, outdated documentation, and procedural delays. Many investors and legal heirs face significant hardship in retrieving their rightful investments due to misplaced paperwork, unreported change of address, or the demise of the original shareholders.

Addressing this growing concern, Clearclaim is a committed investor services and recovery platform that has scaled up its operations to help people reclaim their old, forgotten investments. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cases involving:

• Recovery of old shares and unclaimed dividends

• Conversion of physical share certificates to DEMAT

• Transmission of shares in case of the death of the original holder

• Recovery of lost or misplaced share certificates

• Issue of duplicate share certificates

• IEPF (Investor Education & Protection Fund) claims for shares

• IEPF claims pertaining to unclaimed dividends

A large number of investors get stuck in situations like procrastination during the government's dematerialisation drive, misplacing old investment documents, or lack of knowledge among legal heirs about historic investments made by the family. Often, shares get transferred to the IEPF after dividends remain unclaimed for seven consecutive years, creating further obstacles for rightful owners attempting to recover them.

The Co-founder & CEO of Clearclaim, Shrikant Pandore, believes in making all claims management services transparent, trustworthy, and time-bound. “Our goal is to take a very complicated process and make it simple for investors. Several families do not even know the wealth hidden in old investments. That's what we do at Clearclaim — make sure the rightful assets are regained with accuracy and speed,” he said. Shrikant leads the organization with immense strategic acumen while guiding innovation and driving operational excellence across teams.

At the head of managing the firm's operations is Co-Founder & COO Hardik Manek. With his vast experience in research and process management, Hardik oversees daily operations to ensure seamless claim processing. “Our focus is on customer success. Maintaining transparency and efficiency builds trust with clients who come to us after years of confusion and frustration,” Hardik said.

With dedicated leadership and a mission-driven team, Clearclaim continues to empower investors and families by helping them unlock long-forgotten financial assets — bringing clarity, transparency, and relief to thousands across India. For more information please visit www.clearclaim.in

