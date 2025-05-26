ClickPost Introduces Atlas: A First-of-Its-Kind Benchmarking Platform to Transform E-commerce Logistics Strategy

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 26: ClickPost, India's leading logistics intelligence platform, today launched Atlas a paid subscription product that's set to disrupt the insights market for e-commerce logistics. Built on ClickPost's proprietary network processing over 50 million shipments every month, Atlas revolutionizes e-commerce by transforming raw logistics data into actionable insights, giving brands the unprecedented power to benchmark performance and drive exponential growth.

E-commerce brands have long been surrounded by data, yet starved of clarity. Atlas goes far beyond basic dashboards and static reports. Atlas moves beyond isolated data points to provide meaningful comparisons whether to last quarter's performance, competitors, or industry standards helping brands understand what truly counts as 'good' in their industry.

Atlas provides a 360-degree view of critical metricsfrom precise fulfillment speeds and Return-to-Origin (RTO) rates to last-mile efficiency, average order values, sales growth, shipment volumes, and city-specific delivery times. By comparing this rich data against real-time market benchmarks, brands can now instantly pinpoint operational bottlenecks, seize untapped growth opportunities, and not just meet, but exceed industry standards. Imagine knowing exactly where your delivery times lag behind competitors or identifying regions where your sales potential is being underutilized. Atlas makes this possible.

With granular, region-level insights and market-specific benchmarking, Atlas enables brands to discover underserved cities, identify friction points in last-mile delivery, lower fulfillment costs, and elevate customer experienceall while staying competitively ahead.

"For the first time, brands can benchmark their logistics with the precision of the world's largest brands. This isn't just visibilityit's a blueprint for dominance," said Naman Vijay, Co-Founder & CEO of ClickPost. "Our aim is to give businesses inspiring goals and empower them to reach newer heights."

A recent Atlas study into India's booming Beauty & Personal Care sector revealed Maharashtra alone contributed Rs221.41 Crores in invoice valueshowcasing how industry-specific, geo-cut insights can unlock hidden growth pockets and sharpen logistics strategies.

From FMCG to Fashion, Beauty to Electronics, Atlas is designed to support brands across high-growth categories in gaining clarity on what 'good' looks likeand what it takes to lead the market. Whether you're a rising D2C brand or an established e-commerce leader, Atlas provides a competitive edge in a landscape that rewards speed, precision, and adaptability.

For brands serious about performance, growth, and logistics excellence, Atlas may be the most impactful subscription they invest in this year.

