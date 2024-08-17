Client Associates - Private Wealth Management Firm, Forays into Northeast with Regional Centre at Guwahati

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 17: Client Associates (CA), India's largest Multi Family Office and Private Wealth Management firm, proudly announces its expansion into the Northeastern part of India with the inauguration of a new Regional Centre in Guwahati. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in CA's 22-year journey, reflecting its ongoing commitment to expanding its presence nationwide including Tier 2 Cities. This follows the recent launch of operations in Patna, Kochi, and Ahmedabad. With the addition of Guwahati, Client Associates now operates in ten cities across India: Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Patna, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Guwahati.

By establishing a foothold in Guwahati, CA aims to tap into the rapidly growing market of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNIs) in the Northeastern region. According to the Kotak Wealth Report 2023, the number of HNIs in Assam has grown by 12% over the past year, underscoring the increasing demand for sophisticated and personalized wealth management solutions in the region.

Jaya Roy, Vice President - Wealth at Client Associates, will lead the Guwahati vertical, leveraging her extensive experience in wealth management and deep understanding of the local market. In collaboration with Vishal Bajaj, Director - Wealth at Client Associates, Jaya will focus on enhancing CA's presence and reach in the Northeast. As part of this expansion, CA plans to infuse substantial capital into the region, aiming to develop robust financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of clients in Guwahati and the broader Northeastern market.

Commenting on this expansion, Himanshu Kohli, Co-founder of Client Associates, said, "We are excited to extend our services to the dynamic market of Guwahati. The region's rapid economic growth and increasing number of HNIs and UHNIs present a significant opportunity for us to provide our bespoke wealth management solutions. We are confident that under Vishal's and Jaya's leadership, we will establish a strong foothold in Guwahati and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Vishal Bajaj, Director - Wealth at Client Associates, added, "Our foray into tier 2 cities like Guwahati aligns with our vision of increasing access to unbiased financial advice across the country. We aim to serve our clients not only in wealth creation but also in its preservation, ensuring their financial well-being for generations to come. Guwahati's market potential is immense, and we look forward to contributing to the financial growth of the region."

Client Associates currently manages assets under advisement (AUA) worth approximately ~$6.1 billion, serving over 1200 clients, including HNIs, UHNIs, and large family offices. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Private Wealth Management, Estate Planning, Real Estate Advisory, Investment Banking, Lending Solutions, Insurance, and Immigration Advisory. With a dedicated team of 250+ professionals, CA continues to lead the industry in delivering trusted, transparent, and talent-driven wealth management services.

