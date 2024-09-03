Clinic Dermatech launches its Ultra Luxury arm CD LUSH in Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: Clinic Dermatech, India's leading skin and hair clinic chain, has announced the grand opening of CD Lush in Safdarjung, New Delhi. This upgraded luxury clinic is set to elevate the standard of skin care, hair restoration, and aesthetic surgeries in the city, offering an array of high-end beauty, wellness, and surgical services.

About CD Lush:

CD Lush is designed to cater to those seeking the finest in skincare, body contouring, and aesthetic surgeries. This state-of-the-art clinic combines advanced technology with Clinic Dermatech's renowned expertise to provide a range of personalized treatments. Each service at CD Lush is carefully crafted to offer a unique and indulgent experience, ensuring clients leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Exclusive Services at CD Lush:

CD Lush offers an extensive selection of treatments and surgeries, each tailored to meet the specific needs of its clients:

1. Advanced Facials: CD Lush provides a variety of facials, from deep cleansing to anti-aging, all aimed at revitalizing the skin. These treatments utilize the latest techniques and top-quality products to deliver noticeable improvements.

2. Body Contouring: The clinic offers non-invasive body contouring services, including the acclaimed CD Ultra treatment, which targets stubborn fat and enhances skin tightening for a more sculpted appearance.

3. Laser Hair Removal: CD Lush features advanced laser hair removal services suitable for all skin types. These treatments are designed to provide safe, effective, and long-lasting results for smooth, hair-free skin.

4. Skin Rejuvenation: Clients can address concerns such as pigmentation, fine lines, and dullness with a range of skin rejuvenation treatments. CD Lush uses cutting-edge technology to help restore the skin's natural glow.

5. Hair Restoration: The clinic provides advanced hair restoration treatments designed to combat hair loss and promote healthy hair growth.

6. Aesthetic Surgeries: CD Lush offers a comprehensive suite of aesthetic surgeries, including:

- Breast Augmentation

- Rhinoplasty

- Liposuction

- Mommy Makeover

- Scar Revision

- Abdominal Tummy Tuck

- Vaginal Tightening

- Hymenoplasty

- Chin Reshaping

- Earlobe Repair

- Blepharoplasty

7. Luxury Skin Therapies: The clinic also offers a variety of luxurious skin therapies, from hydrating masks to skin brightening treatments, all designed to enhance the skin's natural beauty while providing a relaxing experience.

Why Choose CD Lush?

CD Lush distinguishes itself as a premier destination for those who desire the best in beauty, wellness, and aesthetic surgeries. The clinic's serene environment, combined with personalized care and advanced technology, ensures that every visit is a truly luxurious experience.

Clinic Dermatech's Vision:

commitment to providing exceptional care, with a renewed emphasis on luxury and aesthetic surgeries. The Safdarjung clinic is expected to become the leading choice for premium skin, hair & body treatments, (both non-surgical and surgical) in New Delhi, offering a soothing retreat where clients can focus on their well-being while still benefiting from cutting edge technology.

About Clinic Dermatech:

Clinic Dermatech is India's premier chain of skin and hair clinics, known for its advanced treatments and client-centered approach. With a reputation built on trust and results, Clinic Dermatech offers a comprehensive range of services across the country, including skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, anti-aging treatments, and aesthetic surgeries. The opening of CD Lush marks another significant step in Clinic Dermatech's mission to provide the best in beauty and wellness to its clients.

For more information or to book an appointment at CD Lush, please visit www.clinicdermatech.com or contact 8905520330.

