Clinics on Cloud Invests USD 0.5 Million in Inolabs.ai, Pioneering Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

New Delhi [India], May 7: In a landmark move poised to revolutionize the preventive healthcare, Clinics on Cloud has announced an investment of USD 0.5 million in Inolabs.ai, a pioneering venture spearheaded by Inovatrik, at an undisclosed valuation. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into healthcare practices worldwide. With a focus on preventive healthcare and AI-driven solutions, this partnership promises to redefine patient care paradigms on a global scale.

Clinics on Cloud, leading manufacturers of Health ATMs/Kiosks, stand at the forefront of healthcare innovation, leveraging technology to develop advanced solutions aimed at preventive healthcare and improving patient outcomes. Among the solutions that will emerge from the partnership are advanced AI-based nutrition plans and diagnostic tools for conditions such as ECG interpretation and diabetes management, among several others. These cutting-edge innovations are set to transform the future of healthcare in India, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and personalized healthcare. This strategic investment will also help the company in rolling out some ground-breaking innovations in preventive diagnosis.

Abhay Agarwal, Founder, and CEO of Clinics on Cloud, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic investment, stating, "Our partnership with Inolabs.ai represents a significant step forward in our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance patient care. By harnessing this strategic partnership, we aim to empower healthcare providers and healthcare seekers with the tools for precise diagnoses and personalized treatment plans, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

The sentiment was echoed by Manashrri Agarwal, Co-Founder of Clinics on Cloud, who emphasized the transformative potential of the collaboration. "This investment reflects our dedication to driving innovation in healthcare," she remarked. "Together with Inolabs.ai, we are poised to redefine the standards of patient care, leveraging AI to unlock new insights and capabilities."

Inolabs.ai, a venture under the umbrella of Inovatrik Technologies, is committed to democratizing AI in healthcare. Limton Xavier, Chief Architect & Co-Founder of Inovatrik Technologies, highlighted the company's approach to making AI accessible to healthcare providers. "Inolabs.ai helps healthcare clients start their AI journey effectively by partnering with the right hardware providers and experts."

Uthiramoorthy Manikam, CTO & Co-Founder of Inovatrik Technologies, emphasized the broader impact of their healthcare initiative. "It's not just about technology; it's about transforming patient healthcare. It's a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare and ultimately improving lives."

As Clinics on Cloud and Inolabs.ai join forces to pioneer AI-driven healthcare solutions, the industry is poised for a transformative shift. With a shared vision of leveraging technology to enhance patient care, this collaboration holds the promise of revolutionizing preventive healthcare delivery worldwide.

