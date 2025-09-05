Closer to Asia's Innovation Centers: tesa Opens Customer Solution Center (CSC) in India

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5: tesa, international manufacturer of innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, is opening a new Customer Solution Center (CSC) in Chennai, India, as part of its strategic "Local for Local" approach. With this expansion, tesa underscores its commitment to being closer to its customers worldwide - physically, technologically, and in partnership.

Customized solutions through global presence

The CSC Chennai complements the network of existing innovation centers in Japan, South Korea, and Thailand, thereby strengthening tesa's presence in the Asia-Pacific business region. With advanced capabilities for adhesive tape evaluation, teardown studies, hands-on product training, and technical seminars, the CSC Chennai enables the joint development of customized solutions for specific customer requirements - particularly for the automotive, electronics, and packaging industries. Worldwide, tesa operates a total of eleven Customer Solution Centers to address customer challenges through collaboratively developed solutions.

"With the opening of our Customer Solution Center in Chennai, we are consistently implementing our global 'Local for Local' strategy," explains Andreas Gunnestrand, Regional President tesa Asia-Pacific. "This approach is about proximity in a comprehensive sense: geographically, culturally, and in close, collaborative partnership with our customers. What makes our CSCs unique is the combination of our adhesive tape expertise with specialized knowledge for specific industrial applications. This allows us to jointly develop customized system solutions - faster, more targeted, and with a deeper understanding of regional market requirements

Strategic reliability and competitive advantages

In an increasingly uncertain global market environment, tesa's "Local for Local" concept offers decisive advantages. This strategic approach ensures stable supply chains and continuous supply. It strengthens resilience against unforeseen events and improves competitiveness through faster response times and better understanding of regional market needs. Through geographic proximity to customers, tesa can flexibly develop customized solutions - a significant competitive advantage in dynamic markets.

About tesa SE

As a multinational company, tesa develops innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers. There are already more than 7,000 tesa adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products or lives of our customers. Today, the focus is on sustainability and energy-saving processes. tesa invests in the development of environmentally friendly products and solvent-free manufacture processes as well as in the use of renewable energy sources at its locations.

tesa is active in 100 countries and operates plants in Germany, Italy, China, the USA, and in Vietnam. Around three quarters of the tesa Group's sales (2024: EUR 1.7 billion euro) are generated by applications for industries. Together with its international clients, tesa develops innovations that are customized at product and process level. Already more than 130 tesa tapes may be installed in an electric car and over 70 in a smartphone. In the printing and construction industries, too, tesa is constantly penetrating new segments and countries with its special adhesive tapes. The company generates almost one quarter of its sales with products for end consumers and professional craftsmen. 300 applications, such as the legendary tesafilm®, make life easier or, when it comes to insect protection, even make it a bit more pleasant. tesa counts among the world's leading manufacturers of adhesive solutions. Since 2001, tesa SE is an independent 100% affiliate of Beiersdorf AG (i.e., NIVEA, Eucerin, la prairie) with approx. 5,400 employees today.

For more information about tesa Customer Solution Centers or to schedule a visit to Chennai facility, contact Deepak Bagal at Deepak.bagal@tesa.com.

