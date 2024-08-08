CloudKeeper acquires WiseOps to strengthen its position as a leading Full-Service Cloud Cost Optimisation Partner

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 8: CloudKeeper, a leading cloud cost optimization partner, is excited to welcome WiseOps, a cutting-edge platform specializing in AWS cost and usage optimization, into its family. This integration marks a significant step forward for CloudKeeper, enhancing its commitment to delivering superior cloud optimization solutions.

CloudKeeper has established itself as a comprehensive partner for cloud cost optimization, offering guaranteed cost savings, unlimited expert consulting, and a robust analytics platform. With a proven track record of helping over 350 global businesses save an average of 20% on their cloud bills, CloudKeeper excels in maximizing value across AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

WiseOps has distinguished itself in AWS cost optimization with its engineering-centric approach. Its suite of intelligent tools seamlessly integrates into the flow of work, offering actionable, one-click implementations of cost-saving measures across AWS services. WiseOps stands out for its AI-driven recommendations, automated optimizations, enabling teams to continuously reduce cloud spend without compromising performance or workflow efficiency.

"WiseOps was the missing piece of the puzzle," said Deepak Mittal, Founder and CEO of CloudKeeper. "By joining forces with them, CloudKeeper has become a truly comprehensive cloud cost optimization solution. It will enable us to cater to a broader range of clients, address more complex use cases, and help businesses optimize and engineer their cloud environments more effectively."

Praneet Chandra, CEO & Co-founder of WiseOps, commented "Our commitment to using cloud cost optimization as a pathway to sustainable cloud usage aligns perfectly with CloudKeeper's vision. We are thrilled to collaborate with a leader in the field to advance our shared goals and deliver impactful results for our clients." Ronak Goyal, CTO and Co-founder of WiseOps, also shared his excitement: "This represents a significant opportunity for both WiseOps and CloudKeeper to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value. We look forward to integrating our technologies and expertise to offer even more powerful solutions for cloud cost optimization."

WiseOps' solutions will now be integrated into CloudKeeper's extensive suite of offerings, enhancing CloudKeeper's overall portfolio. This powerful combination is set to transform the cloud cost optimization landscape, empowering businesses to fully realize their potential in the cloud.

About CloudKeeper

CloudKeeper is a comprehensive cloud cost optimization partner that combines the power of group buying & commitments management, expert cloud consulting & support, and an enhanced visibility & analytics platform to reduce cloud cost & help maximize the value from AWS, Microsoft Azure, & Google Cloud.

A certified AWS Premier Partner, Azure Technology Consulting Partner, Google Cloud Partner, and FinOps Foundation Premier Member, CloudKeeper has helped 350+ global companies save an average of 20% on their cloud bills, modernize their cloud set-up and maximize value - all while maintaining flexibility and avoiding any long-term commitments or cost.

About WiseOps

WiseOps is a cloud cost optimization platform designed to help businesses reduce their AWS costs and enhance application performance. The platform offers over 100 actionable, one-click recommendations that are easily reversible. WiseOps provides performance optimization for AWS services like EC2, ECS, and RDS, utilizes AI for intelligent resource management, automates resource resizing, and features a comprehensive analytics engine to track and analyze costs across all AWS accounts.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor