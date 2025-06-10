CloudThat Wins Google Cloud New Training Partner of the Year Award 2025

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10: CloudThat, a leading provider of cloud training and consulting services, revealed that Google Cloud Learning Services has named it the Google Cloud New Training Partner of the Year for 2025, an honour announced at a dedicated, private event held at the Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas recently. This prestigious award recognizes CloudThat's remarkable contributions in empowering learners through innovative training programs that have driven significant skill development and accelerated cloud adoption worldwide.

CloudThat achieved this milestone in its first year as a Google Cloud Authorized Training Partner, training close to 1,100 professionals and delivering 50+ impactful sessions across diverse industries with a customer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 4.60. The company also established training partnerships with Fortune 500 companies in sectors such as fintech and IT/ITES, where their tailored programs accelerated cloud adoption and innovation. A global IT company collaborated with CloudThat to enhance its cloud capabilities, overcoming challenges in utilizing cloud infrastructure through customized training that improved the team's technical expertise and enabled successful cloud-based projects.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as the Google Cloud New Training Partner of the Year from Google Cloud Learning Services," said Bhavesh Goswami, Founder and CEO of CloudThat. "This award reflects our team's dedication to empowering learners with the skills to succeed in a cloud-driven world. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Google Cloud to shape the future of cloud expertise."

CloudThat's expert team of Google Authorized Trainers has been instrumental in delivering high-quality training, reinforcing its role as a partner that transforms organizations. With a proven track record, CloudThat has established itself as a trusted leader in Google Cloud training across the APAC region. The company remains committed to advancing cloud education, delivering innovative training solutions that enable organizations across industries to harness the full potential of cloud.

Established in 2012, CloudThat is an award-winning company and the first in India to offer cloud training and consulting services for mid-market and enterprise clients worldwide. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with offices in the UK, USA, and Bangladesh, CloudThat specializes in training for Cloud, GenAI, AI/ML, Data, DevOps, and other cutting-edge technologies, having trained over 850,000 professionals across 600+ certifications. CloudThat recently won Google Cloud Learning Services's New Training Partner of the Year Award for 2025, continuing its legacy with consecutive AWS Training Partner of the Year Awards (2023 & 2024) and the Microsoft Training Partner of the Year Award (2024). These achievements mark its 12th award in eight years, along with the distinction of being recognized by all three cloud giantsGoogle Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft.

For more information, please visit www.cloudthat.com/corporate-training/

