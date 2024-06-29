CloudThat Wins Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year Award for 2024

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29: CloudThat, an award-winning cloud training and cloud consulting services company, is proud to announce that it has won the prestigious Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year Award for 2024. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Renowned for its consistent streak of victories, this marks the brand's seventh consecutive award in seven years.

"It is an honor to be the first India-headquartered company to receive this award," proclaimed Bhavesh Goswami, CloudThat's visionary Founder and CEO. He further added, "CloudThat pioneered cloud training in India, making it fit that we are the first to win this prestigious accolade. We have anticipated this moment for many years. Being a finalist in 2020 and 2022 was a significant achievement, but not winning was admittedly disappointing. However, I always believed that with consistent and honest performance, we would eventually succeed. Today, that belief has been validated. I am thrilled and ecstatic."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. CloudThat was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services internationally.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards press release guidelines for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November.

CloudThat's achievement is not just a win for the company but also a significant contribution to the global tech community. Their efforts in upskilling professionals have far-reaching impacts, contributing to the overall growth and advancement of the tech industry. As they continue to expand their offerings and reach, CloudThat is poised to remain a key player in the realm of tech education and cloud services, helping shape the future of the industry.

Established in 2012, CloudThat offers Cloud Training and Cloud Consulting services in India, USA, Asia, Europe, and Africa. Being a pioneer in the Cloud domain, CloudThat has special expertise in catering to mid-market and enterprise clients in all the major Cloud service providers like AWS, Microsoft, GCP, Databricks, HP, and more. Recently, it established its Center of Generative AI Innovation to help organizations embrace GenAI with its sandbox environment.

Uniquely positioned to be a single source for both training and consulting services like Cloud Migration, Data Platforms, DevOps, IoT, and the latest technologies like GenAI & AI/ML, it is a solution partner with Microsoft & top-tier partner with AWS and, winning more than 9 awards in last 7 years. It has been awarded the prestigious AWS Training Partner of the Year 2023 and won the Microsoft Superstars FY 2023 award in Asia & India. Leveraging their position as a leader in the market, CloudThat has trained 750k+ professionals in 600+ cloud certifications and delivered 350+ consulting projects for 250+ corporates in 30+ countries.

