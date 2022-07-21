Clove Dental launches Students' Dental Plan to spread smiles and bring confidence amongst students for their new beginning

Clove Dental, the largest network of dental clinics in India, is elated to announce its latest 'Student Dental Plan', specifically curated for students who have successfully cleared their 10th or 12th Boards exams.

The importance of enhancing personality becomes crucial for students as they enter a new phase in their life. At this stage of life, wearing a beautiful smile becomes the most important element. Prioritizing this aspect of every student's life, Clove has structured this special 'Students' Dental Plan' as the brand always does for a specific group of audiences.

The special 'Students' Dental Plan' has been formulated to spread awareness around the importance of dental health among the younger generations and to enhance their 'personalities'. The plan is curated keeping in mind the pocket allowance of an average teenage student. Students can buy the plan at just Rs.499 /- which is less than the cost of a "good cup of coffee." This plan is valid for one year from the date of purchase. To avail, students will have to just visit the nearest Clove dental clinic with their 10th or 12th Marksheets.

On launching the latest 'Students' Dental Plan', Lt Gen Dr Vimal Arora, Chief Clinical Officer at Clove Dental said, "Oral Health in our country has not enjoyed the same priority as in other developed countries and the awareness about the preventive aspects as well as information on various treatment modalities is minimal. The 'Students' Dental Plan' is an effort in this direction to ensure that our young generation takes measures and maintains excellent oral hygiene and also gives them information on the most recent trends in dentistry."

Clove focuses on bringing bright smile on faces. The Company have a track record of improving dental health of more than 1 million patients today. Among the patient base of over a million, clove has successfully given treatment for more than 20,000 ortho cases and has done 35,000 implant cases. The brand incepted its first clinic in 2011. Within the time span of 11 years, Clove dental has successfully grown and has established 342+ clinics with more than 800 specialized doctors on-board for guidance.

Clove Dental (a brand name of M/s. Star Dental Centre Private Limited) is the largest network of dental clinics in India. Since its inception in 2011, the brand has been persistent in its tunnel vision and ardently strives to offer global standards of dentistry in every neighborhood across the subcontinent. Spread across 350+ clinics, Clove manages an excess of 30,000+ patients every month. In addition, they have conducted over 1.1 million treatments in the last ten years.

Clove Dental is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and technology, has recruited over 800 dentists in its 342+ clinics across India, and set the highest thresholds for hygiene, clinic safety, transparency, ethics, and customer service.

