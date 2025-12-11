Club Diego, Gurugram Unveils Its Power-Packed 'Jampack December' Lineup, Culminating in the Biggest New Year's Eve Party of 2025

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 11: Club Diego Sector 29 Gurugram's newest luxury nightlife hotspot has officially announced its Jampack December lineup, a star-studded month-long celebration featuring India's top DJs, live artistes, and exclusive themed nights. This high-impact December calendar, curated by The White One Production, will culminate in Gurgaon's grandest New Year's Eve Celebration on Wednesday, 31st December, positioning Club Diego as the ultimate party destination of the season.

Located on Leisure Valley Road, Club Diego has quickly made a mark as a premium destination for high-energy entertainment, global cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and an electrifying club ambience. With a December calendar packed with superstar DJs and signature themed nights, the venue is set to deliver the most dynamic nightlife experience in NCR.

JAM-PACKED DECEMBER LINEUP NIGHT AFTER NIGHT OF ELECTRIFYING MUSIC

Club Diego has curated a blockbuster artist roster to create a December filled with back-to-back high-energy nights:

WEEK 1

-DJ ParanoX Friday, 5th December

High-octane EDM and Bollywood fusion beats to kick off the month with a bang.

-DJ IRA Saturday, 6th December

Known for her explosive sets and unmatched crowd control.

WEEK 2

-DJ JOYU Friday, 12th December

Club favourite delivering commercial hits and top remixes.

-DJ Kashish Saturday, 13th December

Deep house and commercial mixes that elevate the weekend vibe.

WEEK 3

-DJ Black & White Friday, 19th December

A dynamic DJ duo bringing contrast-style mixing and interactive performance energy.

-VDJ Shaan Saturday, 20th December

A master of synchronised audio-visual experiences blending EDM, Bollywood, and immersive VFX.

WEEK 4

-DJ Ricky Wednesday, 24th December

A festive night filled with upbeat house and commercial grooves.

-Resident DJ Night Thursday, 25th December

A signature Diego sonic experience powered by the club's in-house stars.

-DJ X Kraaft Friday, 26th December

High-energy trap, techno, and commercial hits for hardcore clubbers.

-DJ Marsh & VDJ Dheer Saturday, 27th December

A dual DJ-VDJ takeover featuring synchronized visuals and dance-floor-driven music.

GRAND FINALE: NEW YEAR'S EVE THE BIGGEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR

NEW YEAR'S SURPRISE CELEBRATION

Wednesday, 31st December

Club Diego, Sector 29, Gurugram

The biggest night of the year arrives with Club Diego's grand New Year's Surprise Celebration, featuring:

* A curated lineup of top DJs from the Jampack December roster

* Special NYE-themed entertainment & surprise acts

* Countdown celebration with high-energy performances

* Premium bottle service and VIP table experiences

* Luxurious festive decor across the venue

* Extended operating hours to welcome 2026 with a roar

Club Diego promises NCR's most glamorous and electrifying NYE celebration combining music, luxury, and unforgettable energy.

EVENT DETAILS

Venue: Club Diego, 4th Floor, Plot No. 16-17, Leisure Valley Road, Sector 29, Gurugram

Reservations & Table Bookings: +91 90903 53516

ABOUT CLUB DIEGO

Club Diego is Gurugram's premier destination for opulent nightlife, elevated dining, and immersive entertainment experiences. Set in the heart of Sector 29, the club blends high-energy party culture with luxury interiors, world-class sound and lighting, and a carefully curated lineup of top DJs and performers from across India.

Known for its signature themed nights, exceptional hospitality, and vibrant atmosphere, Club Diego has quickly positioned itself as one of NCR's most sought-after evening hotspots. Whether it's high-voltage weekend parties, exclusive artist showcases, or specially crafted cocktail and dining experiences, the club offers a dynamic and upscale environment for nightlife enthusiasts.

With premium VIP sections, handcrafted mixology, gourmet culinary offerings, and a strong focus on guest experience, Club Diego continues to redefine modern, sophisticated nightlife in Gurugram.

