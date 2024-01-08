CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates International Kite Festival – 2024 in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 8: On the occasion of the inauguration of the International Kite Festival 2024, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel said that the economy of the country is reaching new heights through the development of industries and business in the country as a result of the forward-thinking ideology and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi. He added that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai, the kite of the country's development is flying high in the sky.

Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel launched the International Kite Festival 2024 by flying the tri-colour balloon in the sky from Ahmedabad.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel said that the Prime Minister of the country and the then Chief Minister of the state Shri Narendrabhai Modi started the Vibrant Gujarat Summit two decades ago with the vision of flying the kite of all-round development of Gujarat in the sky of the world. The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 is starting from next week, he added.

Further, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has developed the tradition of ‘Pro-People approach’ so that the common man gets the benefit of economic progress, income growth, and employment generation.

Speaking about the International Kite Festival, the Chief Minister said that the then Chief Minister and the Prime Minister of the country Shri Narendrabhai Modi has given the direction to celebrate the International Kite Festival every year by making the popular kite festival of Uttarayan world-famous with a unique vision. Today, this kite festival of Gujarat has become popular worldwide. The success of the festival is evidenced by the fact that kite flyers from all over the country flock to participate in this popular festival every year, he added.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that our Prime Minister has a vision of 5T. 5T stands for Talent, Tradition, Tourism, Trade, and Technology, a unique vision has been given for the overall development of Gujarat. To make this vision of the Prime Minister a reality, we have added 5T’s to all the attractions of the festival through public participation, making a new way for development, he added.

Talking about the development of Gujarat, the Chief Minister said that, be it the vibrant Navratri festival or the International Kite Festival, Gujarat has always made people feel its culture and power. Such programs strengthen the economy of the state. Not only this, the financial condition of the people who earn and eat daily also improves, and other ancillary employment opportunities also increase, the Chief Minister further added.

Talking about the kite industry of Gujarat, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupendra Patel said that the kite business of Gujarat is increasing gradually. With a share of 40%, Gujarat has become the largest kite-producing market in the country. Along with this, today kite business has also become a support of working people. Today many people are getting employment with the kite-making business. Along with the kites, many trades are associated with it like strings, spinners, glue strips, Talasankali, and Undhiyu.

Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai has made the tourist places of Gujarat a favourite destination of the country and abroad. Under the guidance of Shri Narendrabhai, all the tourist places of Gujarat are gradually developing. In the year 2007, the then Chief Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi mentioned Gujarat’s Dhordo and said that world tourism will be established in Dhordo and people from home and abroad will come to Gujarat to see this place. The Prime Minister’s words have become a reality today. It is a matter of pride for all of us that Dhordo of Kutch has been awarded the Best Tourism Village Award by the World Tourism Organization UNWTO.

Talking about the International Kite Festival 2024, the Chief Minister said that Kite Festival has been organized in various cities of Gujarat this year. All the festivals are being celebrated preserving the ancient heritage of the state. A theme pavilion showcasing the history of kites has also been set up at the International Kite Festival. Along with this, keeping in mind the Vocal for Local, craft market stalls and food and drink stalls for kite enthusiasts have also been set up for the purpose of enabling the artisans of the state to sell their handmade goods at their doorsteps, the Chief Minister further added.

The Chief Minister expressed the belief that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, the kite of the country's development is flying high in the sky, and the kite of holistic development of Gujarat has also flown high.

While delivering the welcome speech at the International Kite Festival, Tourism Minister Shri Mulubhai Bera said that Uttarayan is a day to worship Sun God. The International Kite Festival started by the then Chief Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi attracts kite flyers from all over the country every year. Today, under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, this kite festival has been started in other tourist places and cities of the state as well.

The minister said that the kite festival started under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi has become a global festival today. Talking about the development of tourist places, he added that the state government is working to boost the pace of tourism by developing many historical, religious, and tourist places in Gujarat and creating infrastructure.

He further said that it is a matter of joy that the 69th Filmfare Award is being held in our Gujarat in the near future. Gujarat is scaling new heights of development under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi, he added.

Aditya Stuti Vandana was presented by Rishi Kumars on this occasion. The Chief Minister and other dignitaries greeted the parade of kite flyers from various countries of the world and various states of India. Apart from this, a dance performance of ‘Gujarat Means Growth’ and ‘Gujaratna Vikas no Patang’ was presented by the Department of Youth Services, Sports, and Culture.

The International Kite Festival was attended by Minister of State for Cottage Industries and Cooperation Mr. Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mayor of Ahmedabad Mrs. Pratibhabahen Jain, invited guests from the country and abroad, kite flyers, diplomatic representatives, local MLAs, AMC office bearers, councillors, and other dignitaries.

Noteworthy that the International Kite Festival-2024 is being held at Sabarmati Riverfront, Vallabhasadan in Ahmedabad from 7th to 14th January in which 153 international kite flyers from 55 countries, 68 national kite flyers from 12 states, 865 kite flyers from 23 cities of Gujarat are going to participate. These kite-flyers will attract attention by flying kites of various shapes in the sky.

Like every year, this year also Kite festival is organized in various cities and tourist places. Kite festival has also been organized at Vadodara on January 8, Ektanagar and Dwarka on January 9, Surat and Rajkot on January 10, Dhordo and Vadnagar on January 11, Nadabet on January 12.

During the International Kite Festival from 7th to 13th January, cultural programs have also been organized from 7 pm to 9 pm every day. The flow of domestic and foreign tourists has increased in the state due to the organization of the International Kite Festival. This type of planning by the tourism department has created employment opportunities at the local level, thereby strengthening the economy as well. People associated with tourism are getting direct and indirect employment which has also increased the standard of living of the people.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor