CM Dhami Declares Environmental Commitment, pledged to Champion Sustainable Practices as an Eco-Warrior on third day of the 6th World Congress on Disaster Management

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1: On the third day of the Sixth World Congress on Disaster Management in Dehradun, senior scientists and experts from India and abroad extensively discussed ways to reduce the loss of life and property in various disasters. Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the global conference, engaging with experts and scientists from around the world at the Graphic Era Deemed University’s Silver Jubilee Convention Center. The first session of the day was particularly significant, focusing on the challenges of resilience and sustainable development in the Himalayas.

The session addressed concerns of various states grappling with disasters and emphasized building global capacity. Technical sessions on climate change, community health, resilience, and preparedness included insights from disaster-affected areas like Turkey, Syria, Morocco, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Haiti. The experts highlighted the importance of research and its implementation, emphasizing the need to understand and address the impacts of glaciers, especially in the Himalayan region.

The discussions in the technical session also covered heritage and climate issues, community health, resilience, and preparations. The experiences from disaster-prone areas globally were shared, emphasizing early warning systems and the role of Indian armed forces in disaster relief. The experts underscored the importance of preparedness in handling disasters.

Dr. Pema Gyamtsho, presiding over the first session of the third day, emphasized the importance of mountains, portraying them not only as accessible but also revealing their significance in enhancing the country’s social economy. He stressed the need to understand and address different disasters closely and be aware of their future implications.

The main guest, Vidhayak Shri Munna Singh Chauhan, highlighted the significance of stability and development, referring to the recent natural disaster in Joshimath. He acknowledged the serious economic consequences of such events, emphasizing the need for vigilance and awareness. Development area legislator Shri Chauhan emphasized the importance of education in raising awareness and seriousness, stating that complete commitment to our duties is essential for progress.

Several other experts in the program shared their insights, including Prof. Markus Martin Nusar from Heidelberg University, Germany, who highlighted the increasing danger of glacier melt worldwide. Local disaster awareness campaigns and preparedness efforts were discussed, emphasizing site-specific land use planning and integration of technical monitoring solutions. Dr. Durgesh Pant, Director of UCoST, stressed the continuous efforts and the need for strategic planning in disaster management.

Dr. Gauhar Meraj from Tokyo University, Japan, emphasized the importance of understanding the causes and maintaining a strategy for disaster management. He also outlined the responsibilities of a researcher in disaster management, focusing on practical solutions and evaluating environmental security. The evening session concluded with a pledge for environmental protection.

