CM Mohan Yadav to showcase investment opportunities in MP at WEF Davos 2026

Bhopal, Jan 1 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to attend the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos at Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026, where he will pitch the state as a premier investment destination, government officials said on Thursday.

The prestigious global summit, themed "A Spirit of Dialogue", will focus on fostering open discussions to unlock new sources of economic growth amid geopolitical and societal challenges, a statement said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yadav's participation aims to engage directly with top global industry leaders, multinational companies, and policymakers.

He will highlight Madhya Pradesh's strengths and supportive policies in key priority sectors to attract fresh investments and strengthen the state's international brand as a future-ready economy, the statement said.

A major focus will be on the "Automotive and New Mobility" sector, showcasing the robust ecosystem in clusters like Pithampur for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, battery storage, and auto components, the statement added.

In "Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen", the state will present landmark projects such as the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project and Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project, alongside emerging opportunities under the Green Hydrogen policy.

For "IT, ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing), and Global Capability Centres", Indore and Bhopal will be positioned as rising hubs, emphasising incentives from the IT, Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES), and Electronics System Design and Manufacturing Policy 2023.

The "Food Processing" sector will spotlight Madhya Pradesh as India's "Food Basket", promoting investments in mega food parks and agriculture value chains.

During the visit, Chief Minister Yadav will hold one-on-one meetings with the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and global industrialists.

Existing investors will share success stories in sectoral roundtables on automotive, energy, IT, healthcare, and food processing.

The Chief Minister will also join WEF sessions discussing critical topics like labour, energy security, renewable energy, and food security.

With India sending a strong delegation -- including several Chief Ministers and more than 100 CEOs -- Chief Minister Yadav's Davos outreach underscores Madhya Pradesh's ambition to drive sustainable growth and position itself prominently on the global investment map.

