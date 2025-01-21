CM Naidu invites Mittal Group to set up petrochemical hub in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Jan 21 A delegation of the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the World Economic Forum in Davos has urged Mittal Group to set up its petrochemical hub in Bhawanapadu in the state

The delegation which includes Information Technology and Electronic Minister Nara Lokesh met Mittal Group Chairman Lakshmi Mittal.

Lokesh said they also invited Mittal Group to set up a proposed solar cell manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh. The delegation assured all possible help and cooperation on behalf of the state government.

Lokesh posted on 'X' that Lakshmi Mittal responded positively to the state government's proposals.

He thanked Lakshmi Mittal for coming forward for huge investments in the state on this occasion.

ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, State Industries Minister TG Bharat, and Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board CEO Saikanth Verma participated in this meeting.

CM Naidu noted that ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel recently made a landmark investment of Rs 1.4 lakh crore for a 17.8-million-ton integrated steel project in Anakapalli.

This initiative stands out as one of the largest greenfield projects in recent times, he said. Meanwhile, Lokesh also participated in the inaugural ceremony of the World Economic Forum Summit at the Davos Congress Center along with Union Minister Rammohan Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh Lounge was inaugurated on this occasion.

The state minister shared that he along with Chief Minister Naidu attended the networking dinner organized to discuss investment opportunities and potential collaborations with industrialists attending the World Economic Forum Summit from all over the world.

The delegation led by the Chief Minister explained the favourable conditions for investment in the state to the industrialists.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of the Telugu Diaspora at Zurich, Lokesh stated that the NRIs not only have an emotional link with the state but they are also playing a key role in Andhra Pradesh's economic development.

Citing the 2023 data of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the minister mentioned that NRIs from Andhra Pradesh sent Rs 40,000 crore in remittances, which was the highest in the country.

