CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Patna, Oct 10 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders in Bihar have expressed grief over the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata.

CM Nitish Kumar in his condolence message said that India has lost a precious gem. "The news of the death of renowned industrialist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ratan Tata is extremely sad and unbearable. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses. Along with this, due to his humility, kindness and unwavering commitment to improving society, he has also received a lot of love from the common people. I pray to God to give a high place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give patience to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav wrote on his X handle, “I express my deepest condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata, a big industrialist with deep faith in human values and philanthropy, a visionary leader, an example of honesty, ethics, kindness and goodwill. He was such an industrialist who always lived for others. He lived an exemplary life. May God give him a place in his feet.”

“I am shocked by the news of the demise of the great son of the country, Ratan Tata. He has contributed significantly to strengthening the Indian economy. With his demise, India has lost a great industrialist, social worker and patriot. May God give peace to his soul,” said Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Former law minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also expressed grief over the demise of Ratan Tata.

He said that Ratan Tata was a renowned industrialist of the country and the world, who dedicated his entire life to industrial progress and social development of India. "This is an irreparable loss for the Indian industry. Under his leadership, the Tata Group has left an indelible mark not only in India but globally. Respected Ratan Tata’s contribution to the country's economic progress and social work is incomparable. His leadership abilities, philanthropy, simplicity and humility will inspire people for ages. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give him a place in his feet. Om Shanti!” said Prasad.

Ratan Tata, a visionary leader transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse with key acquisitions such as Jaguar Land Rover and Corus Steel. His legacy also includes his deep commitment to philanthropy, particularly in education and healthcare. Tributes have poured in from across the nation, with leaders and the public mourning the loss of the business icon and humanitarian who left an indelible mark on Indian society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor