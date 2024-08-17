CM Stalin to inaugurate Rs 706.50 cr industrial housing facility for Foxconn workers in Tamil Nadu's SIPCOT Park

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 17 : Chief Minister MK Stalin is set to inaugurate the state-of-the-art Industrial Housing Facility at the SIPCOT Industrial Park Vallam Vadagal in Kanchipuram district on Saturday.

The project, designed to provide modern, secure housing for female workers of Foxconn and other industries, is the first of its kind in India and represents a major milestone in the state's industrial development.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Raja, announcing the inauguration, emphasized that the facility will enhance the quality of life for women employed in the rapidly growing manufacturing sector in the region, particularly in the electronics manufacturing ecosystem centred around Foxconn.

He said, "The inauguration of the Industrial Housing Facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park Vallam Vadagal in the Kanchipuram district for Foxcon Industries' women workers will be held, and TN CM MK Stalin will inaugurate it today."

The housing facility, located in Sriperumbudur Taluk, Kancheepuram district, is spread over 20 acres within the sprawling SIPCOT Industrial Park. Developed at a total cost of Rs 706.50 crore, the facility is a pioneering initiative aimed at addressing the housing needs of the industrial workforce, especially women workers.

The housing complex can accommodate 18,720 workers across 13 blocks, each featuring a Stilt plus 10-floor design. Each dormitory-style room is equipped with six beds, with a total of 240 rooms in every block.

The housing complex comes equipped with a wide array of modern amenities, ensuring comfort and security for workers.

Both indoor games and outdoor play areas, including courts for various sports, solar water heaters for all 13 blocks and a 1 MW rooftop solar power plant to provide eco-friendly energy, sanitary napkin incinerators, mosquito nets in all rooms, and an RO plant for each block to ensure clean drinking water, 1,170 CCTV cameras will monitor the 13 blocks and perimeter, ensuring round-the-clock security for residents, dedicated kitchen building and a dining facility capable of seating 4,000 workers across two floors (G+1).

The project includes rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, solid waste management, and landscaping to ensure a green and sustainable environment.

