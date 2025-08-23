CM Vijayan inaugurates Rs 600 crore Adani Logistics Park

Kochi, Aug 23 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has begun the construction of its first logistics park in Kerala at Kalamassery in Kochi, marking a major milestone in the state's industrial and logistics expansion.

The project, part of the state government's 'Invest in Kerala' initiative, was inaugurated on Saturday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Spread across 70 acres, the Adani Logistics Park will feature 1.3 million square feet of integrated logistics infrastructure equipped with digital systems, electric vehicle charging stations, and sustainable design features.

With an investment exceeding Rs 600 crore, the project is expected to generate more than 1,500 direct and indirect jobs, while opening up opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to integrate into the supply chain.

Chief Minister Vijayan, while laying the foundation stone, said that the project demonstrates Kerala's transition into an investor-friendly destination.

"Kerala has grown to be not just industry-friendly, but investor-friendly. That is why the Adani Group has decided to start this logistics park here," Vijayan said.

Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve described the project as a catalyst for regional transformation.

"The Kalamassery Logistics Park reflects APSEZ's vision for smart, sustainable infrastructure that drives trade, empowers communities, and connects markets. More than a logistics hub, it is a platform for inclusive growth," Rajeeve said.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO of APSEZ, said the project aligns with the group's strategy of evolving into a fully integrated transport and logistics provider.

"This park will play a pivotal role in strengthening our logistics presence in southern India, supporting local manufacturing, and driving regional growth," Gupta added.

APSEZ, part of the diversified Adani Group, is India's largest port developer and operator, handling nearly 28 per cent of the country's port cargo.

The Kalamassery facility will provide a seamless, end-to-end digital logistics experience, from gate entry to invoicing, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and real-time supply chain visibility.

Once operational, it is expected to significantly reduce transportation costs and enhance Kerala's export capabilities in sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail.

