CMAI Announces NIGF 2024: Second Edition of North India's Premier Garment Fair

New Delhi [India], June 5: Following the resounding success of last year, the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is proud to announce the second edition of the North India Garment Fair (NIGF 2024). This prestigious event is set to take place from 11th to 13th June 2024 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Center (IICC), Sector 25, Dwarka, New Delhi, from 10:30 AM onwards.

Event Highlights:

* 200+ Exhibitors showcasing a wide range of Menswear, Womenswear, and Kidswear.

* An anticipated 5000 Trade Visitors providing extensive networking opportunities.

* Invitation to 700 Platinum Buyers, ensuring the presence of top-tier industry leaders.

The North India Garment Fair 2024 promises to be a significant milestone for the garment industry, particularly for MSME apparel manufacturers in Northern India. Building on the momentum from the previous year, NIGF 2024 aims to further boost trade and provide a robust platform for garment manufacturers and retailers to connect, collaborate, and grow.

Rajesh Masand, President of CMAI, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming fair, stating, "The domestic apparel industry in India is poised for significant growth, driven by the country's dynamic demographic and economic potential. NIGF 2024 is a testament to CMAI's commitment to supporting MSMEs and enhancing the garment trade in North India. We are excited to witness the innovative collections and opportunities this fair will bring."

Adding to this, Santosh Katariya, Chairman NIGF Committee, remarked, "The festival season is a crucial period for the apparel industry. With new collections and attractive offers, we anticipate a surge in demand for both traditional and modern attire. NIGF 2024 will play a pivotal role in connecting manufacturers with key buyers, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet market demands."

NIGF 2024 will feature a diverse array of garment manufacturers, with over 95 per cent representing MSMEs from various parts of India, including key hubs like Mumbai, Surat, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Indore, Ludhiana, Uttar Pradesh, and the Delhi-NCR region. Retailers from across the country are expected to attend the North India Garment Fair 2024, making it a significant event for the industry.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 4000 members and serving more than 20,000 Retailers. Its Membership consists of Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry.

CMAI advocates regarding policies and also guides and encourages its members on ESG related matters and initiatives. In 2019, CMAI launched the SU.RE initiative to encourage members to embrace sustainability.

Established sixty years ago, CMAI has contributed immensely towards development of the industry. In 1978, CMAI had led the creation of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). CMAI is also authorised by the Government of India to issue Certificate of Origin (Non-Preferential) to Exporters.

CMAI is the only Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry & Trade on prestigious international forums such as International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in Netherlands.

Visit: www.cmai.in | Follow Twitter: @CMAI_Official

