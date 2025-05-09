CMAI & GDP Convene to Drive Livestock Sector Reform Through Carbon Markets and Climate Finance

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 9: The Global Dairy Platform (GDP) and the Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) in association with AFC India Ltd., convened a high-level dialogue titled "Unlocking the Carbon Market Potential in the Livestock Sector in India" on 7 May in New Delhi to explore the integration of India's livestock sector into global carbon markets. The event saw participation from Ambassadors, key policymakers, climate finance experts, dairy producers, cooperatives, international standard bodies, and grassroots implementation organisations.

India, the world's largest dairy economy, represents a unique intersection of opportunity and urgency. The country's livestock sector contributes significantly to rural livelihoods but is also responsible for more than 60% of national agricultural emissions, particularly from enteric methane and manure management practices. This convening served as a critical milestone in shaping India's role in the global livestock carbon agenda.

GDP collaborated with CMAI to harness CMAI's deep expertise in India's carbon market landscape and its strong industry and policy linkages, fostering cross-sector collaboration between government, industry, and civil society. CMAI's deep engagement with India's evolving carbon market regulations, including its work on the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) and Green Credit Programme (GCP), positions it as a critical enabler for translating global climate priorities into actionable, locally relevant outcomes. This collaboration allows GDP to align its global vision for climate-smart dairy systems with India's policy and institutional architecture, ensuring that smallholder farmers can meaningfully participate in and benefit from emerging carbon finance opportunities.

The event was inaugurated by senior representatives from the Government of India, including officials from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Also present were Ambassadors of various countries along with the heads and senior delegates from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), AFC India Limited, NABARD, AMUL, and leading Indian carbon market project developers. Stakeholders from carbon finance, MRV (measurement, reporting, and verification), rural development, and research sectors were also represented.

Highlights

The convening was structured around five technical and policy sessions, each addressing a distinct aspect of livestock sector participation in carbon markets.

The first session, panel discussion on transforming the livestock sector through carbon markets, examined the regulatory and institutional gaps hindering carbon market entry for livestock. Participants highlighted the absence of livestock-specific methodologies and called for closer alignment between central government policy and carbon market rules.

The second session, a panel discussion on financing carbon projects in the livestock sector: opportunities and pathways, focused on project development challenges. Speakers discussed the complexity of working with smallholder-dominated systems and emphasised the need for bundled credit models that integrate multiple mitigation activities, such as feed optimisation, improved manure management, and better breeding.

In the third session, a participatory workshop enabled stakeholders to co-design an India-specific action plan. Emphasis was placed on piloting projects across diverse geographies, building institutional coalitions, and investing in MRV frameworks suited to Indian conditions.

The fourth session addressed financing constraints. Participants explored models of blended finance, results-based payments, and carbon revenue sharing that could unlock investment for early-stage livestock carbon projects. Opportunities for aligning with India's domestic Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) were also discussed.

The concluding of the event was done with a high-level roundtable, synthesised insights from the day and generated consensus on short-term next steps. Participants committed to continued cross-sectoral engagement and to advancing an inclusive approach to carbon revenue generation that benefits smallholder producers.

Outcomes

The convening produced a number of tangible outcomes and collective commitments:

- Recognition of livestock as a national priority sector for carbon mitigation requires tailored interventions and methodologies.

- Agreement to develop a livestock-specific MRV framework through collaborative partnerships with Indian research institutions and global standards bodies.

- Identification of pilot project opportunities to test bundled carbon mitigation practices in dairy-intensive regions.

- Broad support for the creation of regional incubation hubs and blended finance facilities to de-risk early investments in the livestock carbon space.

- Endorsement of a proposal to integrate livestock emissions mitigation into India's evolving carbon market infrastructure, including the CCTS.

- Consensus on preparing a joint white paper, summarising the policy, technical, and financial pathways discussed, for dissemination among Indian ministries and international climate platforms.

Forward Strategy

GDP and CMAI announced a commitment to track and support the implementation of the roadmap developed during the convening. A summary outcomes report will be circulated to relevant ministries, multilateral agencies, and philanthropic partners. The two organisations also plan to convene a follow-up event at COP30 in November 2025 to present progress, strengthen regional coordination, and deepen technical collaboration.

The livestock sector's inclusion in climate markets represents not only a mitigation imperative but also an opportunity to deliver long-term income for rural producers. India's technical capacity, institutional architecture, and scale make it uniquely positioned to lead this transformation globally.

In closing remarks, representatives from GDP and CMAI reaffirmed their commitment to advancing an equitable, science-based, and scalable carbon strategy for Indian livestock systems. They emphasised that carbon finance must become a new engine of value for farmers and a critical enabler of climate-smart agriculture in India.

Mr. Manish Dabkara, President, CMAI - "We are not starting from scratchwe already possess the networks, scale, farmer institutions, and technical expertise. What's needed now is alignment across policy, finance, and technical standards. That's what makes today's convening so important."

Mr. Donald Moore, Executive Director, Global Dairy Platform - "India can develop a model that reduces emissions and benefits rural communities, setting a global example. Today's discussions offer an opportunity to create scalable livestock carbon initiatives that unlock finance, reward climate-smart practices, and support India's climate goals while boosting rural livelihoods."

Mr. Rohit Kumar, Secretary General, CMAI - "The livestock sector, especially dairy, often goes underrepresented in climate conversations. Yet, in India, it sustains tens of millions of livelihoods. The dairy farmer isn't a peripheral actor in our economic story, and they are at the centre. That's why this convening matters."

Mr. Mashar Velapurath, Managing Director of AFC India Limited - "Livestock is not just a source of livelihoodit is an integral part of our economy and food security. The real challenge before us is to transform this emission liability into an opportunityan opportunity to incentivize better practices, mobilize climate finance, and empower smallholder farmers by enabling their access to carbon markets."

About Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI):

The Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) is a leading not-for-profit group of industry stakeholders dedicated to accelerating India's transition to a sustainable, net-zero future. As a strategic alliance of industry experts, policymakers, and global stakeholders, CMAI aims to develop a robust carbon credit market and drive India's climate and sustainability goals

CMAI through our members have supported over 3,500 projects, reducing 220 million tons of GHG emissions and is a strategic partners for initiatives such as the SAF Association, India Clean Cooking Alliance, EPR Association, and Centre of Excellence ANT initiative among others to enable economic growth and environmental stewardship.

Know More: https://cma-india.in/

For any queries, connect with us: secretary@cma-india.in or call us: +91 98117 79580.

About Global Dairy Platform (GDP):

Global Dairy Platform's membership of dairy companies, associations, scientific bodies and other partners collaborate pre-competitively to lead and build evidence on dairy's role in the diet, and show the sector's commitment to responsible food production.

For more than a decade, GDP has led the dairy sector's collaborative efforts to encourage the appropriate intake of nutrient-rich dairy foods and demonstrate the sector's role in sustainable agriculture.

Know More: https://globaldairyplatform.com/

About AFC India Ltd.:

AFC India Ltd. (formerly Agricultural Finance Corporation Ltd.) is a multi-disciplinary, cross-functional development organisation providing consulting, advisory and implementation support for agriculture, rural development and other strategic socio-economic sectors in India. AFC has core competence in providing a wide range of services such as identification of potential projects for promoting development in different sub-sectors, conducting pre-feasibility/scoping studies, baseline studies, potential surveys, formulation & appraisal of projects, techno-economic project appraisals, monitoring & evaluation, impact assessment, needs assessment, socio-economic studies etc.

Know More: https://www.afcindia.org.in/

