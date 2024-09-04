CMAI signs MOUs with NAEC and GEAR to boost garment industry in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), has entered into two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with the Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC) and the Garment Exporters Association of Rajasthan (GEAR).

These agreements, signed in Mumbai on Tuesday, are designed to elevate garment manufacturers from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan by harnessing shared strengths and expanding opportunities in both domestic and international markets.

The main goal of these MOUs is to collaboratively promote and support trade interests, facilitate joint initiatives, enhance knowledge sharing, and encourage participation in trade fairs.

Furthermore, the partnerships will emphasise unified industry representation to both central and state governments, advocating for the interests of garment manufacturers in these regions.

Speaking on the MOU with NAEC, Rajesh Masand, President of CMAI, said, "This decisive cooperation will provide UP garment manufacturers, especially those from the Noida cluster, access to CMAI's extensive network of buyers and retailers across India. It will also bolster CMAI's efforts to engage with the garment industry in UP and extend our services to local manufacturers."

Echoing this sentiment, Lalit Thukral, President of NAEC, remarked, "Aligning with CMAI, India's largest association for the garment industry, is a significant step forward for the growth of UP's garment industry. This collaboration presents immense benefits to our exporter members."

Earlier in the day, GEAR renewed its MOU with CMAI, further solidifying a partnership that has already yielded significant advantages for garment exporters in Rajasthan.

Zakir Hussain, President of GEAR, commented, "Our past association with CMAI has provided tremendous benefits to our members in Rajasthan. We look forward to strengthening this bond by expanding our scope and access to more trade fairs, knowledge forums, and other industry-driven activities."

Also present on the occasion, Rohit Munjal, Vice President of CMAI, expressed optimism about the growing demand for Rajasthan-made ensembles, stating, "This renewed collaboration will provide more opportunities for manufacturers from Rajasthan to showcase their unique products and design sensibilities, boosting their presence in the domestic retail market."

These strategic alliances with NAEC and GEAR underscore CMAI's commitment to supporting garment manufacturers across India, helping them navigate new frontiers and achieve sustained growth in a competitive market landscape.

