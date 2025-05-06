CMF Phone 2 Pro Sale Starts Today 12 Noon Onwards; Available for as Low as INR 16,999

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 6: CMF, the sub-brand of London-based technology company Nothing, has announced the open sales for CMF Phone 2 Pro across Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma and all leading retail stores in India, starting from 12 noon today. As a special introductory offer on day 1, Phone 2 Pro will be available for as low as INR 16,999 (including all offers).

CMF by Nothing launched the Phone 2 Pro globally on April 28, 2025, with a best-in-segment three-camera system, a wonderfully bright display, and a premium design, CMF Phone 2 Pro is the ultimate daily smartphone.

The slimmest and lightest smartphone Nothing has ever designed. At 7.8 mm, weighing just 185 g, CMF Phone 2 Pro is nearly weightless - 5% thinner than CMF Phone 1. It comes in an elegant body with an aluminum camera surround - evolved from the first-generation design - and features stainless steel screws for an authentic Nothing feel that unveils the craft behind it. Plus, increased water durability with IP54 - CMF Phone 1 was IP52.

CMF Phone 2 Pro features an advanced three-camera system, complete with a 50 MP main camera with the largest sensor in its segment and capturing 64% more light than CMF Phone 1. For faraway scenes, the first-in-segment 50MP telephoto lens offers 2x optical zoom and up to 20x Ultra Zoom. To wrap it up, the 8 MP ultra-wide camera provides an expansive field of view, perfect for everything from landscapes to skylines, while the 16 MP front camera is ready to snap your sharpest selfies.

Now in its 6th generation, the newly upgraded MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor packs an 8-core CPU that clocks in speeds of up to 2.5 GHz - ready to live up to the demands of heavy multi-taskers. For cutting-edge performance, with 10% quicker processing and a 5% improvement in graphics when compared to CMF Phone 1.

Availability, Pricing and Offers:

CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available in White, Black, Orange and Light Green colour

* 8+128 GB - INR 17,999 (Including bank or exchange offers)

* 8+256 GB - INR 19,999 (Including bank or exchange offers)

* As a special introductory offer on 5th May, CMF Phone 2 Pro will be available for as low as INR 16,999 for the 8+128 GB variant and INR 18,999 for the 8+256 GB Variant (including all offers).

* Day 1 exchange offer: INR 1,000 exchange bonus and INR 1,000 bank offer (applicable on all leading banks) will be available together on CMF Phone 2 Pro.

Availability:

* The CMF Phone 2 Pro is now available on Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores.

To stay updated on all the latest information, please follow Nothing on Instagram, and X.

The full press release, images, videos and the reviewer's guide can be found in the Media Kit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor