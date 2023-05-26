CML Biotech installs world's first integrated blood collection tube manufacturing machine

PRNewswire

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 26: Angamaly-based CML Biotech Ltd., one of the largest manufacturers of blood collection tubes in India, has installed the world's first integrated machine 'HUSKY-ICHOR', for manufacturing blood collection tubes. The integrated machine comprises machine mould, hot runner, dowser, dehumidifier, chiller, temperature controller and dryer. Normally these functions are carried out in different machines. The machine is manufactured by Canada-based Husky Technologies, a global leader in injection moulds and moulding machines.

CML Biotech Managing Director Paul Jacob switched on the machine at a function held at the factory. Thomas Bontempi, Vice President, Sales, Husky Luxemberg; Tracy Broad, Global Marketing Head, Husky Bolten Canada; Hiren Khatri, Key Account Manager, Husky India; CML Directors Paulose Chacko, Dr Joshy Varkey, Jessy Paul, Ajin Anto and Aswin Paul and Technical Director Santhosh Kumar were present on the occasion.

CML is proud to associate with Husky for the cutting-edge technology and hopes to have the world's best blood collection tubes and scale up its quality and quantity, Paul Jacob, MD, CML Biotech, said, "The machine, set up at a cost of Rs 12 crores, is capable of manufacturing 8 lakh blood collection tubes per day. The company currently has manufacturing capacity of around 120 million vacuum blood collection tubes and 100 million non-vacuum blood collection tubes per annum. Apart from pan India operations, the company's blood collection tubes, microbiology products and lab disposables are exported to more than 60 countries."

