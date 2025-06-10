CMOs' Charcha Convenes Marketing Leaders in Kolkata on 11 June 2025

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10: Adgully is all set to host the Kolkata Chapter of CMOs' Charcha, a premier gathering of the region's top marketing minds, on 11th June 2025 at the prestigious Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. With the powerful theme "Marketing 3.0: Where Data, Creativity, and Purpose Converge", this edition focuses on how brands can harness innovation, storytelling, and strategy to redefine consumer engagement in a fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

Alongside thought-provoking sessions and high-impact discussions, the event will also host the MAA Awards - Marketing & Advertising Awards, a prestigious recognition platform that celebrates the visionaries and leaders shaping the future of marketing & Advertising in India.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO, Adgully, said "CMOs' Charcha Kolkata is not just a platform for conversationit's a celebration of the region's marketing leadership. With the MAA Awards, we honour those pushing boundaries and delivering measurable impact in a rapidly transforming landscape."

The full-day Summit 11 June 2025is set to feature an impressive lineup of marketing visionaries' and industry leaders, including Abhishek Bhattacharya (MSP Steel), Debarshi Chakravorti (Interactive Avenues), Gandharv Sachdeva (Hybrid), Gulrez Alam (Teamology), Murali Krishnan (Wow! Momo), Promita Saha (Karukrit Advertising), Ramasish Bhowmik (Adbuffs Media) among others. The event will culminate with the announcement of winners of the MAA Awards.

Our incredible partners are bringing CMOs' Charcha Kolkata to life - Z Bangla leads the way as the Presenting Partner, with Hybrid and PrsmX as Powered By partners. Way2News joins in as the Associate Partner, Teamology handles the buzz as our Communication Partner, Karukrit takes charge as the OOH Partner, while Green Label and Rawbare enhance the experience as our Celebration and Gifting Partners, respectively.

About MAA Awards

The Marketing & Advertising Awards (MAA) are Adgully's flagship honours, recognising outstanding professionals who have demonstrated innovation, strategy, and leadership in the world of marketing & Advertising. The awards celebrate individuals and teams that have redefined industry standards through creativity, performance, and purpose.

About Adgully

Adgully is a one-stop destination for up-to-date information on the business of media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. The portal covers the entire gamut of the ecosystem with exclusive stories, incisive analysis, interviews, and reports. Adgully was founded in 2009 and has been successful in establishing a foothold in the online space with a legacy of high-impact events like DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, DATAMATIXX, IMAGEXX, MOBEXX and nationwide editions of CMO's Charcha in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

