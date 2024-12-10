CNLABS Announces New Industry Training Programs

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10: CNLABS, a globally recognised leader in testing and certification services, has unveiled a new lineup of industry training programs for its global customers.

Starting in 2025, CNLABS will offer IPv6 Gold and Silver Education certifications from the IPv6 Forum and, in collaboration with UNSW Sydney, Australia, launch short courses on AI applications for Networking. This aligns with CNLABS shift in strategy to increase investments in training programs for emerging technologies, third party testing, global certifications and pre-compliance testing for OEMs and product vendors.

CNLABS is also recalibrating its approach to India's regulatory compliance programs and has decided to withdraw its application for Telecom Security Testing Lab (TSTL) designation under the ITSAR scheme managed by the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS) of India.

Jayaprakash Kumar, CEO of CNLABS, stated, "Our decision to review investments in India's security regulatory compliance programs is based on a careful evaluation of our interactions with stakeholders in the Indian security regulatory ecosystem over the past two years. While initiatives like ITSAR are crucial for strengthening India's telecom security framework, uncertainties within the regulatory compliance landscape make long-term planning challenging. As a strategic priority, we are shifting focus to continue building excellence in testing and certification while adding new programs like industry trainings by collaborating with global certification and compliance bodies."

Over the past eight years, CNLABS has significantly contributed to advancing telecom security standards both in India and globally, supported by accreditations from internationally esteemed organizations such as NIST (USA). Alongside its new training programs, CNLABS will continue to leverage its testing expertise to offer pre-compliance testing services for programs like ITSAR and BIS, enabling OEMs and product vendors to address compliance gaps early and reduce the high costs associated with full compliance testing.

About CNLABS

CNLABS is a globally accredited laboratory specializing in industry certifications, regulatory compliance, interoperability, and third-party testing services. With expertise in advanced networking technologies and cybersecurity, CNLABS is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 by NABL (ILAC) and approved by leading organizations that include NIST, TEC, BIS, SIRIM, and the IPv6 Forum.

