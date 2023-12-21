COACH Opens Ahmedabad Store; The first Coach Store in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 21: Coach today announces the opening of Coach Ahmedabad, the first Coach store in Gujarat. Featuring iconic design elements from Coach, the space combines Coach's heritage design language with the expressive spirit of today to create an elevated and immersive shopping experience.

Located in Palladium Ahmedabad, a shopping an entertainment center that is redefining the luxury shopping landscape, the store reflects the dynamic attitude of the house's hometown, New York, with vibrant and playful aesthetic pops inspired by today's generation. Coach Ahmedabad will house Coach's latest collection of ready-to-wear, bags and accessories.

To commemorate the store’s grand opening, Coach collaborated with Palladium Ahmedabad to orchestrate an exclusive event in the store. This event was attended by Coach guests, Coach loyalists and avid shoppers in Ahmedabad who appreciate the fusion of classic elegance and contemporary style that Coach epitomizes.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

