Coated Lens - The Platform Connecting Creative Professionals with Brands & Clients - Launches Creative Clash 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17: Coated Lens, a dynamic new platform designed to bridge the gap between creative professionals and clients, is redefining how talent meets opportunity across India's thriving creative economy. Whether it's photography, videography, cinematography, editing, motion graphics, or graphic designing, Coated Lens provides a powerful stage to showcase their work, attract clients, and grow their creative business.

For brands, agencies, and individuals seeking top-tier talent, Coated Lens offers a curated network of professionals, enabling seamless discovery and direct connection through the app for project collaborations, all within a user-friendly, commission-free environment. The platform is available now on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Creative Clash 2025: India's Premier Talent Showdown is Now Live

To mark its launch, Coated Lens proudly announces Creative Clash 2025, a nationwide creative competition designed to spotlight India's boldest visual artists. Open to professionals in Photography, Videography, Editing, Graphic Design, and Motion Graphics. Creative Clash 2025 invites creators to submit their best work, showcase their signature style, and compete for national recognition.

With a total prize pool worth Rs. 30 Lakhs, including a 1-Year Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription for winners and a 6 month Coated Lens App subscription for all the participants, the competition aims to empower creative professional with resources, visibility, and industry credibility. Participation comes at a nominal registration fee of Rs. 999/- (including GST).

"Creative Clash 2025 isn't just a contest, it's a movement. We're creating a platform where true craft gets the attention it deserves," said Vamsee Krishna, Bhattiprolu Founder of Coated Lens. "Our mission is to celebrate authenticity, elevate Indian creative talent, and offer a space where work isn't judged by likes, but by skill, story, and originality."

Entries are now open via the Coated Lens App under the 'Events' section. Participants can choose their category, and submit their recent works for jury review.

