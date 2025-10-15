Coca-Cola's 8-Year ICC Partnership Champions India's Local Heroes During Women's World Cup 2025

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 15: Coca-Cola India, the official refreshment and hydration partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC), celebrates 8 years of partnership as India hosts the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 across Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Indore, and Vizag. Coca-Cola India, through this association, will offer chilled refreshments to millions of fans nationwide, ensuring the spirit of cricket is celebrated across stadiums, neighborhoods, and community spaces.

This milestone reflects the company's commitment to supporting sports and empowering women, while strengthening the ecosystem around women's cricket in India. Beyond the tournament, Coca-Cola India is also strengthening its role as a community catalyst.

Guided by a clear vision of building a resilient ecosystem, the company is driving employment, enabling income growth, and leaving a sustainable impact in host cities. Central to this journey are its enduring collaborations with bottling partners, kirana stores and last-mile partners that keep beverages flowing smoothly even when demand is at its highest. Through its Locally Yours campaign, Coca-Cola India is celebrating these unsung heroes who form the backbone of its distribution network.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President - India Operations, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, "The ICC Women's World Cup is more than a sporting event, it is a platform that inspires millions, especially young women, to dream bigger. At Coca-Cola India, we are proud to stand behind women cricketers who are shaping the future of the game, while also empowering communities. Our commitment goes beyond hydration; it is about creating opportunities and ensuring that the impact of this tournament reaches far beyond the stadiums."

Karan Achpal, Vice President - Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, " Our partnership with ICC is about celebrating the game and the communities that bring it to life. Through 'Locally Yours,' we shine a light on the everyday heroes retailers and kirana store owners who keep fans refreshed and connected. As the Women's World Cup comes to India, they help carry the excitement from stadiums to streets, making sure the joy of cricket reaches every corner."

Vinay Nair, Chief Commercial Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. said, "Behind every cheer in the stands is a network of people making it possible. As a bottling partner, our focus is to make sure fans across host cities have access to our beverages throughout the tournament. By building stronger last-mile supply chains and supporting local businesses, we are proud to keep communities refreshed during the Women's World Cup."

Anant Agrawal, Vice Chairman, Moon Beverages Ltd. said, "For us, the tournament is about delivering consistency at scale while staying rooted in the communities we serve. On the ground, we are working closely with retailers and distributors to make sure every fan can enjoy ice-cold beverages during the match. It is this combination of local strength and strong execution that allows us to support the excitement of cricket across host cities."

Coca-Cola's legacy with sport runs deep, uniting fans, fueling passion, and refreshing moments on and off the field. From cricket to global tournaments, the brand has always stood alongside the platforms that bring people together. Its partnership with ICC is more than sponsorship; it's a celebration of the power of sport, community, and Coca-Cola's enduring belief in making every game a refreshing experience.

About Coca-Cola:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rim Zim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 5 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

