Coca-Cola's Bottling Partners Bolster India's Logistics Network with Fleet, EV Expansion, and Welfare Push

New Delhi [India], August 25: Coca-Cola, along with its bottling partners, is redefining green logistics by expanding one of the nation's largest truck fleets, featuring over 5,000 EVs nationwide. This strategic investment not only delivers refreshment to every corner of India but also fuels job creation and underscores a commitment to operational excellence and social impact.

Nationwide Fleet Expansion Powers Growth and Opportunity

Coca-Cola's products traverse several hundred kilometers daily, reaching both urban and rural markets efficiently. This vast distribution network relies on a dedicated workforce of thousands of truck drivers, whose roles are pivotal in ensuring the timely delivery of beverages across the country. The ongoing expansion of the logistics fleet directly translates into stable employment opportunities, reinforcing Coca-Cola's position as a significant contributor to India's supply chain workforce.

Bottling Partners Accelerate Innovation and Impact

Superior Drinks Pvt. Ltd. , a key Coca-Cola bottler, has bolstered its fleet with close to 200 state-of-the-art trucks and EVs added this year. This move has significantly increased distribution capacity and quality from plant to shelf. Meanwhile, SLMG Beverages, another major bottling partner within the system, has scaled up its electric vehicle fleet adding over 3000 EVs in the last three years to support last-mile delivery. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) has also strengthened the network by deploying approximately 500 EVs across 10 states, improving regional coverage and operational efficiency. Collectively, the scale of the bottling partners' fleets is only expected to rise in the years ahead.

Championing Driver Welfare and Road Safety

In addition to workforce growth, Coca-Cola emphasizes driver welfare through a comprehensive program that includes annual road safety trainings, tailored for India's diverse road conditions, regular medical and vision check-ups, and wellness seminars focused on road safety and stress management. Additionally, each vehicle is routinely assessed to meet operational standards. These initiatives aim to enhance driver safety and health, reduce operational risks, and improve overall job satisfaction.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President, Coca-Cola India, said, "India's logistics landscape is evolving and we're evolving with it, responsibly. Our trucking ecosystem is a living engine of economic opportunity and impact-led progress. It creates livelihood opportunities across states, fuels micro-economies in transport hubs, and ensures that our beverages reach every lane and locality, from metro cities to rural kirana stores. As we scale our capabilities, we remain equally focused on enabling the people who power this network with safety, skill-building, and support."

Vinay Nair, Chief Commercial Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., said, "At HCCB, we're constantly evolving to meet the dynamic demands of India's beverage landscape. Fleet augmentation not only strengthens our last-mile deliveries but also reinforces our commitment to agile, tech-enabled supply chain solutions that serve our retailers faster and better, while contributing to the local economies."

Ashish Sethi, CEO, Superior Drinks Pvt. Ltd., said, "Our focus has always been on operational precision and market readiness. With this fleet expansion, we're building a delivery powerhouse that delivers unmatched speed, scale, and reliability. We're setting new standards in execution to keep pace with one of the world's most demanding supply chains."

Rahul Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SLMG, said, "Expanding our EV fleet is a deliberate move to improve delivery speed and capacity in line with the Coca-Cola system's growth objectives. This investment strengthens our ability to meet increasing consumer demand, especially in rural markets, with improved cost-to-serve."

As Coca-Cola's products journey across the country, every kilometer represents not just refreshment for consumers, but also new opportunities, livelihoods, and growth for countless Indians. By integrating a growing driver workforce with comprehensive welfare support, the company contributes to socioeconomic development in India, providing meaningful employment and fostering community wellbeing across regions.

About Coca-Cola:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rim Zim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 5 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

