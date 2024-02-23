Cochin shipyard delivers 13th electric hybrid water metro ferry to Kochi water metro

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 23 : In a significant stride towards sustainable water transportation, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), India's premier shipbuilding and ship repair company, has successfully delivered the 13th Electric Hybrid 100 Pax Water Metro Ferry BY 137 to Kochi Water Metro.

According to a press release, the occasion was marked with a Delivery Protocol Signing ceremony held at CSL, attended by directors from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and CSL, alongside senior officials from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), CSL, Det Norske Veritas (DNV), and Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

Representatives of both organizations, Harikrishnan S, Chief General Manager CSL, and Shaji P Jananardhanan, Chief General Manager KMRL, signed the protocol document, emphasizing the collaborative effort that led to the successful completion of this groundbreaking project.

The Water Metro Ferry project stands as a pivotal contribution to the sustainable development and modernization of water transportation in Kochi.

The Electric Hybrid 100 Pax Water Metro Ferry BY 137 is a state-of-the-art vessel designed with a focus on efficiency, eco-friendliness, and convenience for the residents and visitors of Kochi.

The incorporation of electric hybrid technology ensures reduced emissions and a minimized environmental impact, aligning with the commitment to environmental responsibility.

The achievement of delivering the 13th Water Metro Ferry reflects CSL and KMRL's dedication to advancing India's maritime capabilities while prioritizing eco-conscious transportation solutions.

The collaborative efforts between these two esteemed organizations showcase the potential for excellence within the Indian shipbuilding industry.

Expressing gratitude to all stakeholders, including DNV and IRS, CSL and KMRL officials acknowledged the crucial support and partnership that contributed to the success of this innovative and environmentally conscious project.

The 13th Electric Hybrid Water Metro Ferry marks a significant milestone in reshaping Kochi's water transportation landscape, ushering in a new era of sustainable and forward-thinking maritime solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor