CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice Unveils Strategic Expansion in South Asia amid Bubble Tea Boom

Taipei [Taiwan], August 28: Leading boba tea brand CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice today unveiled plans to expand its footprint in South Asia, as global demand for the East Asian refreshment grows worldwide.

Recently, South Asia's economy has shown resilience in the face of global headwinds, and worldwide the bubble tea market is expected to grow from $2.46 billion in 2023 to $4.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.51%. With favorable conditions regionally and market growth globally, CoCo has encountered considerable enthusiasm from South Asian businesspeople to explore bubble tea's yet untapped potential.

"We're thrilled to be here and look forward to future partnerships and to scaling up localised support," commented Kody Wang, Deputy Director of Business Development at CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice. "After reaching 5000 stores worldwide this year, CoCo has the most international coverage of any pearl milk tea brand, and our confidence level is high that South Asia is the next major market for bubble tea globally."

South Asia's dynamic consumer market

Already popular in other parts of Asia, the US and Europe, bubble tea is popular globally because of its appeal to diverse audiences, particularly Gen Z. Specific to South Asia, several key factors make the refreshment lucrative:

- Growing market size: Rising urbanisation and a booming middle class in countries like India and Pakistan provide opportunities for international brands.

- Changing consumer preferences: A growing interest in flavours from other countries combined with the Instagram-worthy appeal of bubble tea positions the beverage uniquely to captivate the younger, more urban populations of South Asia.

- Cultural adaptability: CoCo embraces customisation, enabling the creation of numerous region-specific flavours to amplify appeal and bridge global trends with local tastes.

The most expansive bubble tea franchise network worldwide

At the center of recent bubble tea growth in the US and Europe, CoCo made an impressive leap from 3500 to 5000 stores from 2019 to 2023, securing an extensive footprint that positions it well for its latest move.

In addition, significant interest from South Asian franchisees and entrepreneurs at various international conferences indicates high demand in the region for bubble tea. With this expansion, it will focus primarily on partnerships with sizeable refreshment companies and master franchisors.

Empowering South Asian entrepreneurs

For franchisees in the region, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice offers:

- Established brand reputation: High brand recognition to attract customers and drive business growth

- Proven, flexible business model: The ability to apply a successful model to local economies with room for adaptation

- Customisation for local tastes: CoCo's diverse offerings allow for franchisees to cater to the various tastes within South Asia

- Favorable long-term prospects: The brand's strength translates to franchising opportunities having a positive outlook for long-term ROI

- Active support and training: Comprehensive guidance for South Asian partners to seamlessly establish and run successful stores

About CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice

CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice aims to create a diverse and sustainable community for its consumers by providing visually refreshing products. We continue to be one of the fastest-growing companies and are looking for enterprising partners to join the CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice franchise networks. Check CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice's official website and start your application now.

For more information, please visit https://www.coco-tea.com/.

