CoComelon Live Experiences at Phoenix Malls: Collaboration with Moonbug Entertainment a Hit

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: India's premier shopping and entertainment destination, Phoenix Malls has joined hands with one of the global leaders in kids content, Moonbug Entertainment, to introduce the very popular and beloved CoComelon Live Experience to India, for the very first time. This groundbreaking partnership is another chapter to Moonbug's strategic entry of live experiences into the bustling Indian market.

CoComelon is one of the biggest kids entertainment franchises in the world, following JJ and his adorable siblings and friends as they go on adventures to play, explore and learn about the world they're growing up in. The show's universe is a safe, vibrant playground to learn and grow up in. It's filled with stories crafted from a toddler's point of view, catchy songs that double as life lessons and diverse characters kids can relate to.

A Successful Debut and Exciting Future

The CoComelon Live Experience brings the magic of CoComelon to life in an immersive and interactive environment. It made its debut at Phoenix Malls in August 2024, enchanting thousands of young visitors and their families. The event was a resounding success, and now, Moonbug and Phoenix Malls will bring the experience on a multi-city tour to even more children across the country. Indore was the first city to host this spectacular event, attracting over 800 families and numerous school groups, setting a precedent for future shows in other major cities.

Heralding a new era of Children's Entertainment in India

This partnership not only brings world-class entertainment to India but also serves as the foundation for Moonbug's plan to introduce live experiences to the Indian market. The CoComelon Live Experience promises an immersive adventure filled with engaging activities designed to captivate and educate young minds, allowing children to explore, learn, and play in a vibrant, CoComelon-inspired setting. Together, Moonbug, Rajwaa & Epiphany and AR Enterprises are committed to creating enriching experiences that resonate with families across India.

A Memorable Event to Remember

While kids worldwide are familiar with CoComelon through its global presence and engaging online content, this marks the first opportunity for them to experience the magic in person across India, combining the best of digital fun with real-life interaction.

At the heart of the event are two immersive learning zones: the Academy and The Farm. Throughout the day, kids can interact and play with their favorite CoComelon characters, bringing the beloved show to life. They'll also enjoy an unforgettable meet-and-greet with these characters. In addition, a variety of educational activities are designed to enhance cognitive and motor skills, ensuring that fun and learning go hand in hand. A vibrant CoComelon bus photo booth will provide a cheerful backdrop for creating lasting memories.

This collaboration between Phoenix Malls and Moonbug Entertainment represents a significant milestone in bringing world-class children's entertainment to India in a live event format, promising a new era of fun and learning for young audiences across the country.

Mayank Lalpuria, Senior Vice President Marketing of Phoenix Malls, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and said, "We always believed in pioneering new experiences in the country and we are excited to host the CoComelon Live Experience at Phoenix Malls across the country. This event represents our commitment to providing unique, family-friendly entertainment that combines learning with fun. We are setting a new standard for children's events in the country and bringing CoComelon's live entertainment to India was a huge step in that regard."

Susan Vargo, Head of Live Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment, highlighted the significance of this partnership: "We're excited to bring the joyful, vibrant world of CoComelon and its iconic characters to life through this immersive event for Indian families. This collaboration with Phoenix Malls is just a beginning of our live experiences journey in India, and we look forward to bringing more of CoComelon's magic and experiences to children across the country."

A Vibrant Multi-City Tour Announced

Following its successful debut in Indore, the CoComelon Live Experience will tour multiple cities across India. Here are the details:

Activities Include:

* Science Lab Tests

* DIY Activities: Arts & Crafts

* Dancing

* Music Classes

* Occupational Activities: Farming

Ticket Pricing:

* Between INR 399-699 (On weekdays & weekends)

Tickets available on: Cocomelon Comes To Ahmedabad! kids Event Tickets Ahmedabad - BookMyShow

Don't miss the chance for your little ones to enjoy a magical experience filled with fun and learning.

